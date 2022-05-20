LAGRANGE — Over the course of his career, Steve Sherck, Lakeland High School’s Building Trades instructor, has built a lot of houses.
But the three-bedroom, one-and-a-half-bath house Sherck and his building trades students are wrapping up in LaGrange might very well be his favorite.
This project, like so many more before, is about the details. Standing in the living room, watching his students buzzing around the house, moving from job to job, Sherck keeps a watchful eye on even the small stuff.
“Careful,” he said to a student a few feet away, installing glass globes on the living room lighting fixture. “Just snug up those screws by hand. If you use a screwdriver, you’ll crack the glass.”
This is Sherck’s last house as the building trades instructor. After a career that’s spanned more than 30 years teaching high school students the basic skills needed to build a home, Sherck announced he’s stepped down at the end of the school year.
“It’s very, very, very difficult to walk away from this job,” Sherck said. “I love the kids, I love doing construction. It’s been such a great pleasure to do this job.”
Sherck signed up to be the building trades instructor 32 years ago, shutting down his own construction company. He said his job as an instructor is to give his students a good foundation of the skills they’ll need if they decide to have a career in the trades
“What we try to teach is an elementary level skill. So if they like to do siding, they can go work for the siding guy after they graduate and learn more about it. If they like working roofing, the same,” he explained.
The program is open to students from both Lakeland and Westview school districts. Students spend half a school day on the job site. Shreck has both morning and afternoon students. He said students spent the first week of the school year learning about job site safety and started building the new home the next week. All that’s left to complete on the home last week was to install the kitchen countertop and make the final kitchen plumbing hook-ups.
This home was constructed for the LaGrange County Habitat for Humanity program. The home, located at 309 N. Walnut St., LaGrange, was designed and built to be a great starter house for a new family. Sherck said this particular project house provided his students with great construction experience.
“They’ve done it all, everything except pour the concrete and the rough-in plumbing,” he said. “They did the framing, they’ve done the electrical, they hung the drywall, they did some finish work to the drywall, they did the siding, the roofing, pretty done it all.”
For some students, like Lakeland’s Audrey Hart, the class gave her a valuable set of skills she said will stay with her for the rest of her life. Hart said framing the new home was her favorite job.
“Sometimes it seems crazy, but this was just a piece of land when we started, and now we built this whole house,” she said smiling.
In addition to earning school credits, students have an option to earn up to 16 credits toward a degree from IVY Tech by staying in the building trades class for two years.
This is the third home in three years the Lakeland program has constructed for Habitat. Sherck called it a great working relationship.
“It’s really been a great experience working with Habitat,” he explained. “They’re great people. They wanted to give back to our students as much as we wanted to help them. They’ve been great to work with.”
While Sherck said the program has changed in his 32 years, he added the building trades program has launched successful trades careers for many of his students.
“I’m really proud of the program we’ve put together,” Sherck said.
He added that much of the credit for the program’s success goes to the Lakeland School District and its commitment to the building trades program. But others have stepped forward to support the program as well.
“It just wouldn’t be the successful program it is without all the support it received from the school, the community, local businesses, and my subs,” Sherck said. “I just have great people to work with. All my subs are great people, willing to come in and work with the kids, work alongside them, talk to them and help teach them. The community really built this program.”
An open house celebrating the completion of the new home takes place on Sunday, from 1 p.m. until 5 p.m.
