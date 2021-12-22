LAGRANGE — A group of about 20 LaGrange County Sheriff’s Office deputies and jailers buttoned up their winter coats on Saturday, put on gloves, and braved chilly wet weather to stand around a Lagrange parking lot, collecting toys to donate and ensure some of LaGrange County’s neediest families had toys to place until their Christmas trees this holiday season.
It was part of the department’s annual Stuff a Cruiser event that collects brand new, unwrapped toys to be handed over to the LaGrange County Department of Child Services. Once there, those toys were sorted and distributed to the children of families within the agency’s care.
It was all part of a holiday blitz put on by the sheriff’s department each year to help families in need across the county.
Last week, the department held its annual Shop with a Cop program, where officers from police agencies around the county joined in with the sheriff’s department deputies and jailers to escort 18 children through the Meijer’s store in Sturgis, Michigan. Each child was allowed to spend $200 any way they wanted for the holidays. Most purchase gifts for family and friends. In addition, this year Meijer donated two bags of groceries to each child, bags that contained a complete holiday meal. Meijer also donated $1,000 to the LaGrange County Shop with Cop program.
The Shop with a Cop program is entirely funded by donations. It’s been an annual tradition at the sheriff’s office for nearly two decades now, and a favorite of LaGrange County Sheriff Jeff Campos. Campos said he never has a problem finding officers to volunteer for this detail.
Shipshewana officer Carlos Jasso was on vacation last week, but took time out to put on his uniform and drove to Sturgis to escort a child around Meijer. Jasso has been part of the program for at least ten years.
With coronavirus protocols still in place, this year like last, parents were asked to bring their child to the store and wait as their child shopped. Once done, each child loaded their gifts and groceries back into the family car and headed back home.
In years past, before COVID-19, the officers would pick up each child at his or her home and bring them to the store. Once the shopping was done, those officers would take the children to a pizza party where gifts were wrapped.
“I wish we could still do that, but we want to be safe,” said LaGrange County Sheriff Office Chief Deputy Tracy Harker who oversaw this year’s program.
Campos said programs like Shop with a Cop and Stuff a Cruiser are part of his efforts to build a good relationship between LaGrange County youth and police officers.
“We want these kids to come to us when they need help,” he explained.
Campos recalled when he was coaching youth sports, before he became a police officer, that the coach of an opposing team was a police officer, and he arrived at the field, several of the kids on Campos’s team backed away from the officer. Campos said he decided right there to work toward changing young people’s attitudes towards police officers.
“My goal was to change the attitude, change the atmosphere,” he said.
In addition to Shop with Cop and Stuff the Cruiser, Campos sponsors several other programs where officers work with kids, including safety camps and Lunch with the Sheriff.
His department also supports and works closely with the local JDAI programs.
Saturday, the sheriff’s department collected toys that were distributed to the children of 47 families in need in LaGrange County.
To make a donation to the department’s Shop with a Cop program, contact any member of the Sheriff’s Office front office staff by calling 463-7491 and follow the automated prompts.
