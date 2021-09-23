FORT WAYNE — The weather may have been appropriate.
The opening ceremony of the Right to Life of Northeast Indiana’s 40 Days for Life effort held Wednesday afternoon in front of the Planned Parenthood location in Fort Wayne came under rainy, cold conditions.
“We live in very dark world,” said Kendallville Mayor Suzanne Handshoe, the event’s special speaker. “Where Satan rules, human lives are expendable.”
Approximately 20 people had braved the inclement weather to carry signs and pray for an end to abortion.
According to 40daysforlife.com, “people of faith and conscience unite in 40 days of prayer and fasting. Christ told us some demons can only be driven out by prayer and fasting. The two go hand in hand. Prayer keeps us rooted in the fact that it is our desire to carry out God’s will. Fasting is a sacrifice that helps us reach beyond our own limitations with God’s help.”
The event kicked off Wednesday and concludes Oct. 31.
One of the centerpieces of the effort is a 24-hour vigil at Planned Parenthood and other abortion locations. Local 40 Days for Life coordinator Anemarie DeVille said most of the vigil participation slots have been signed up for at the Lake Avenue Planned Parenthood location.
DeVille welcomed those gathered to Wednesday’s kickoff, then introduced the Rev. Jay Steele, the pastor of both Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Kendallville and Blessed Sacrament Church in Albion.
“It’s a very vital thing we do,” Steele said. “We are part of a many decades-long political struggle against abortion. It appears to be political, but it is really spiritual. We are caught up in a struggle against good and evil.”
In her talk, Handshoe relayed a story from her times in the U.S. Marines. She was stationed in Japan at the time, and counseled a woman who was considering abortion. The woman did not know where to turn.
The same is true for many young women today, she said.
“They don’t know where to go and they don’t know what to do,” Handshoe said.
The Noble County March for Life will be held from 11 a.m. to noon Saturday around the Noble County Courthouse Square in Albion.
The event is sponsored by Right to Life of Northeast Indiana.
Mark and Amber Archer of Fearless Features will be speaking at the event.
From 10:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., porkburgers will be sold, sponsored by the Noble County Pork Producers with proceeds benefiting Right to Life of Northeast Indiana.
