ALBION — The Kendallville Public Library needs some major roof work done at its main branch.
But representatives of the library did not come to the Noble County Council seeking help on Monday. Instead, they sought permission.
The library asked the county’s main fiscal body for its blessing to budget approximately $285,000 in roof repairs into its 2024 fiscal plan.
The blessing was required because the expenditure will increase the library’s 2024 budget above the 4.0% growth quotient allowed by the state.
What exactly the council’s blessing will look like is unclear. The council took no formal action Monday.
The library will be coming to the county’s public hearing on its own 2024 budget on Sept. 5, with some type of piggy-back approach expected as the library attempts to meet its legal requirements.
The library’s issue is with rust spots on its roof — the original roof installed when the library was built in 2005.
The library has had problems with the roof for years. The installer blamed the materials. The company that made the roof blamed the installation process.
“Nobody wants to be culpable for it,” Kendallville Public Library Executive Director Mindy Patterson said.
Getting anyone to fix the problem based on warranties would likely require litigation. And the library can’t wait the years it might take to go through the process.
The roof has developed more than 400 rusts spots, spots which could eventually lead to leaks.
Patterson said plans call for appropriating $285,000 from the library’s Rainy Day Fund to pay for repairs. The fund currently has approximately $400,000 in it.
The library’s Rainy Day Fund does not consist of directly levied tax dollars. Unused monies from other line items can be moved into the Rainy Day Fund at the end of the year.
Patterson said the $280,000 could be replenished in a year or two.
Roof repairs will consist of sanding the roof, putting on a primer coat and then painting it. The repair work — far cheaper than paying for a new roof — should last 20 years or more, Patterson said.
Patterson said the Kendallville and Rome City branches need some restroom overhauled, new flooring and new LED lighting, but that will wait until the library’s current construction bond expires in 2025.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.