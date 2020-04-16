ALBION — The Albion Town Council Tuesday passed on first reading a measure allowing a 10-year abatement on a 10-unit apartment project in the Northridge Village subdivision on the town’s north side.
A second reading of the abatement ordinance is required for passage, and this second reading could take place as early as the council’s next regularly scheduled meeting on April 28.
Other than council president Vicki Jellison, the rest of the council appeared via video conferencing under guidelines approved by Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb. Department heads also appeared via video connections.
Andrew McGill, doing business as North Ridge Village LLC, petitioned the council Tuesday to give a 10-year abatement on his costs to build five buildings containing 10 units — $920,000.
The abatement application refers to the project as senior housing apartments. Receiving the abatement, according to the application, will allow McGill to retain three employees and will create two new positions.
Salary figures for the maintained and new positions were not provided on McGill’s application.
According to Town Manager Tena Woenker, despite the application labeling the project as senior housing for those 55-and-older, Indiana code requires 20% of an abated multifamily project should target low- to moderate-ncome tenants.
The lack of adequate lower income housing has plagued northeastern Indiana as communities attempt to attract younger families who work in town but are currently commuting from elsewhere.
“It’s a top priority for a lot of communities,” Woenker said. “The idea is to help him get it done. His expenses are all up front.”
Jellison said the project is helping the overall housing situation in Albion by allowing some older people to move to the new project.
“It’s freeing up some of the homes in town,” Jellison said.
Woenker estimated the abatement would save McGill approximately $50,000 during the 10-year life of the abatement, which causes McGill’s payable property taxes to be incrementally increased from 10% to 100%.
Woenker said the Northridge Village subdivision has always benefited from tax abatements.
Councilman Darold Smolinske made the motion to approve the 10-year abatement. Councilman Don Shultz provided the second. The measure passed unanimously.
In related news, Woenker said developer Keith Leatherman was planning on going through with a new phase of house development in the Village of White Oaks on the town’s west side. Work had not progressed so far this spring, according to town officials, because of the wet conditions in the area in question.
Also at Tuesday’s meeting, the council approved the vacation of two alleys on the block where the Noble County Commissioners are planning on building an annex building to house government offices.
“We’re just taking the alleys over so we can maintain our parking,” project manager Zack Smith, the county’s highway department engineer, said.
The Albion Plan Commission had given a positive recommendation for the vacation of the two alleys, which will now be placed in the county’s control.
Councilwoman Chris Magnuson asked Smith about a 200-amp power pole that she had purchased for the annual Chain O’ Lakes Festival. Where the pole currently sits will be a parking area on West Main Street once the project is completed.
“I just want to make sure I have power there in 2021,” Magnuson said. “I don’t want to get lost in the shuffle.”
Architects for the project, who attended the meeting through video conferencing, said once the COVID-19 situation had resolved they would meet in person with Magnuson to make sure the festival would still have power once the pole was moved.
