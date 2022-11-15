LIGONIER — An audience of 124 West Noble community members signed in for Monday night’s school board meeting to learn why school board members wanted to terminate the contract of Superintendent Galen Mast.
Twenty-five minutes later, the audience left without any answers.
The board sat stoically as four speakers went to the microphone during the public comment period. All four speakers spoke in support of Mast.
Board members then voted unanimously in favor of not renewing Mast’s contract, without comment.
Travis Stohlman moved “that the Board of Trustees for West Noble School Corporation not to renew or otherwise extend Galen Mast’s contract as superintendent, effective at the end of the term of his current superintendent contract. I also move that the board president be authorized to provide Mr. Mast with written and timely notice of the Board’s decision to non-renew his superintendent contract.” John Schwartz seconded.
Mast’s contract expires on June 30, 2023.
Superintendent contracts typically require either party to notify the other before Dec. 31 in the final year of the contract of an intent to continue or sever the contract. That clause allows a six-month window for school boards to either renegotiate a new contract or begin a search for a new chief administrator prior to the next school year.
Mast came to West Noble in 2017 after serving four years as superintendent at Smith-Green Community Schools. He replaced retiring superintendent Dennis VanDyne.
Mast is a 1991 graduate of Fairfield High School and has more than two decades of experience in education as a teacher, coach and administrator.
The board’s bombshell caught staff and community residents by surprise, according to some audience members. The board’s intent became known only when the agenda for the meeting was published late last week.
Mast’s non-renewal wasn’t the only shakeup to West Noble’s administration, as West Noble Middle School principal Melanie Tijerina announced her resignation, effective Dec. 31, to her staff.
The short notice didn’t prevent a crowd from showing up Monday evening.
Attorney Timothy S. Shelly of Warrick & Boyn LLP, Elkhart, was present at the board’s table to read the 11 rules for public comment and warn the audience about the consequences of belligerent behavior. All speakers remained calm and professional, however.
Shelly advises public school corporations on student, teacher, governance and administrative issues, according to the law firm’s website.
West Noble’s director of finance, Barbara Fought, was the first one to the microphone when board president Joe Hutsell opened the floor for public comment on agenda items only. She has served West Noble for 33 years and said she works daily with Mast.
Fought read a quote about leadership, then said Indiana code provides four reasons that superintendents and teachers can be dismissed from their jobs: immorality, misconduct, incompetence or willful neglect.
“I find it hard to believe that he (Mast) fits any of these,” she said.
Adam Sprague, a West Noble alumnus and fifth-grade teacher at West Noble Middle School said Tijerina’s resignation announcement Monday morning was “sobering and hard to understand.”
“All teachers worry when the leader is affected,” he said. “The non-renewal of the superintendent was a surprise.”
Sprague said previous superintendents seldom visited the school buildings or the classrooms, but he said Mast was different.
“Mast has been in the buildings,” Sprague said. “He puts a face to West Noble and shows up for teachers and students.”
The audience applauded after Sprague’s comments.
West Noble High School agriculture teacher Rudy Troxel rose to speak as a new agriculture teacher to the district.
“Mast made our family feel welcome here,” Troxel said.
Troxel questioned the board’s timing in not renewing Mast’s contract only six days after new board members Jeremy Brown and Parrish Kruger were elected Nov. 8.
Dave Peterson lost his bid for re-election, Hutsell narrowly won his, Schwartz was unopposed and Todd Moore didn’t seek re-election.
Another speaker, whose name was not audible, suggested the non-renewal was “petty and spiteful” and didn’t meet the previously mentioned criteria. He asked the board to table the non-renewal discussion until the new board members were sworn in on Jan. 1 and have a chance to voice their opinions.
“We have to improve communication so actions are transparent,” he said, which drew applause from the audience.
Tijerina didn’t attend Monday’s meeting, but sent a statement to the News Sun on Monday morning. She said she was not being asked to or forced to resign, but said resignation was best for herself, her family and the school. She noted the school’s academic improvement under her leadership and praised her staff for working together, and said this:
“The past few years, this job has gotten harder. The normal stresses of school administration, the tragic losses of students and the challenges of COVID have all added to that stress. And now we are facing increased political pressures in a climate that has turned hostile towards schools and their leaders.
“I have always been a promoter of diversity; all students belong here. All. I have been honest with you along the way, and I have prided myself on being willing to do and say the hard things. I am now being asked to do things I can’t in good faith do. At the end of the day I am going to be true to what I believe in.
“So, after 23 ½ years at West Noble, I am leaving to go and build something different for myself. I am hopeful that you are able to think good things about me and our time together. I absolutely think those things about you.”
Many audience members shook hands with Mast, or hugged him, on their way out.
The coming changes in West Noble is the latest in a shakeup of public school administrators in the area over the last year.
Central Noble Superintendent Troy Gaff and Lakeland Superintendent Greg Baker both left their positions at the end of the 2021-22 school year.
Central Noble Primary School Principal Robby Morgan rose to fill the superintendent vacancy in Albion, which brought longtime Lakeland Intermediate School Principal Brad Targgart to Wolf Lake, leaving a another vacancy in LaGrange. Meanwhile, Lakeland Primary School Principal Traci Blaize was appointed interim superintendent for Lakeland after Baker’s departure before being officially hired into that role this fall.
That left two vacancies to be back-filled in Lakeland, with Kimberly Kabrich elevated at Lakeland Primary and Bradley Jones joining at Lakeland Intermediate.
Westview High School also hired Tim Wilson as its new principal this year too, and longtime Goshen administrator Barry Younghans took over at Central Noble Elementary.
And East Noble got a new assistant superintendent this year, hiring Amy Korus to replace Becca Lamon, who resigned when she was selected as superintendent of a central Illinois school district. Korus joined Superintendent Teresa Gremaux, who came on staff in 2021 following the retirement of Ann Linson.
In other business Monday night, the board appointed Karen James and Ben Croft to the Ligonier Public Library board.
The board approved these personnel changes:
Resignations: Nicole Allen, elementary custodian, effective Sept. 26; Artemios Delgado, elementary custodian, effective Oct. 24; middle school principal, effective Dec. 31; and ToyLeann Mast, middle school program assistant.
Classified: Gabriel Santoyo, high school custodian, $16 per hour, 4 hours per day, 260 days, effective Nov. 15; Brittany Stage, elementary custodian, $16 per hour, 8 hours per day, 5 days per week, 260 days, effective Nov. 15; Angela Collis, elementary custodian, $16 per hour, 8 hours per day, 5 days per week, 260 days, effective Nov. 15; Terry Edwards, middle school custodian, $16 per hour, 8 hours per day, 5 days per week, 260 days, effective Nov. 15; Jandi Klingaman, district maintenance secretary; Haley Reichard, district payroll specialist; $18.50 per hour, 8 hour per day, 5 days per week, 260 days, effective Nov. 15 and Gary Hicks, high school custodian, $16 per hour, 8 hours per day, 5 days per week, 260 days, effective Nov. 15.
Service Agreements: Kari Stabler, middle school sixth grade volleyball coach, $826; and Sara Bengston, high school additional wrestling coach, $1,211.
