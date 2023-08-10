ALBION — The Albion Town Council Tuesday endorsed an effort that could encourage young people to get involved in government — and stay in Albion as a result.
The council voted unanimously to support a proposal that would create an Albion Youth Advisory Council.
The effort to form the group has been led by Councilwoman Abby Lindsey and Town Manager Jacob Ihrie.
“We need future leaders,” Lindsey said. “Youth need a voice now more than ever.”
Objectives of the program, according to Lindsey, are:
• to be the voice for youth in the community;
• to provide opportunities for youth to carry out projects that benefit them and the entire community;
• to be the central planning body for youth to engage different groups within their community; and
• to provide an opportunity for youth to share in local government matters and to learn to become responsible citizens.
The measure would require a vote from the Central Noble School Board before the youth council would be formed since at least some of the meetings could take place during homeroom class periods.
Plans have not been formalized at this point, but the information provided by Lindsey tentatively calls for the youth council to consist of students in grades 7-12. The group would meet bi-weekly, with one in the morning from 7:45-8:40 a.m. and one evening from 4:45-5-45 p.m.
Part of the tentative plans would call for one of the youth advisory council’s members to serve on the Albion Town Council as a non-voting member.
Lindsey provided information concerning a survey of 40,000 youth in grades six to 12 done by the Heartland Center for Leadership Development. The survey found that 63% of those youth had never been asked for their views on how to make their community a more attractive place for young people.
Lindsey said getting young people involved and allowing their voices to be heard could lead to those youngsters deciding to put down their own roots in the community when they become adults.
Central Noble social studies teacher Randy Handshoe has agreed to help with the group, according to Lindsey.
But the whole point of the program is for the group’s efforts to be driven by the youngsters themselves, including allowing the group to set its own by-laws.
“We want it to be youth-led,” Lindsey said. “We want it to be be for anyone who has an interest in learning.”
If the group chooses to take on a project, she said, the group would do the fundraising.
The only town money might involve purchasing pizza or donuts for the meetings. The town has promotional monies budgeted which could be used for that purpose, according to Clerk-Treasurer Carol Selby.
Kendallville Mayor SuzAnne Handshoe instituted a Mayor’s Youth Advisory Council many years ago, and it remains active today.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.