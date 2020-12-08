LAGRANGE — LaGrange County employees might find a little something extra in their paychecks thanks to a proposal made by the LaGrange County Commissioners Monday morning at their regular meeting.
The commissioner proposed giving all county employees a $1,200 hazard bonus because of the coronavirus pandemic. The bonuses would be paid for with funds the county received through the C.A.R.E.S. Act.
Earlier this year, the commissioners approved a similar request made by LaGrange County Sheriff Jeff Campos. Campos wanted to give his staff a bonus for their work in the middle of a pandemic. Like the commissioners plan, Campos gave his staff $1,200 hazard pay.
LaGrange County Commissioner Terry Martin said he is recommending the remaining county employees receive the same hazard pay bonus.
Martin said many county employees are dealing with the same potential hazards caused by the pandemic as those at the sheriff’s department.
“It’s the right thing to do,” Martin said. “We thought the other employees are dealing with the public too. And we found out we could do this. The employees have been under a lot of stress. We just thought it was better to include everybody.”
To qualify for the full bonus, an employee must have worked with the county for at least a full year. Those who’ve worked for the county for less than a year would receive a prorated bonus. The money will be paid to employees by the end of the year.
The recommendation now goes to the LaGrange County Council where it will require their approval. The council members meet next on Dec 14.
In other matters, the commissioners gave the sheriff permission to purchase several no-touch temperature scanners to be placed at the building’s entrances. They also approved purchasing specialize devices jail staff and deputies will use to fog the jail and the police cars with a disinfectant. Both those purchases can be refunded to the county using money from the C.A.R.E.S Act.
The temperature scanners will alert the administrators when anyone with an elevated temperature enters the building. Three of those devices cost the department about $5,000.
The commissioners approved purchasing two of the backpacks. Those devices will cost $1,468 apiece.
The commissioner approved purchasing a new dishwater for the kitchen at the jail. It will replace a dishwasher that was purchased and installed at the jail in 1999. The cost of purchasing a new dishwasher is $29,100. Campos said he has the money in his budget.
The commissioners also approved a parks and recreations department request to purchase a new lawnmower for $5,690.34
