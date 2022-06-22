LAGRANGE — Veterans of the Vietnam era are invited to a free dinner this Thursday at the LaGrange American Legion Post 215 on LaGrange’s north side. That dinner starts at 4 p.m.
A representative from the Indiana Department of Veterans Affairs will be on hand to meet with and talk to veterans who served during the Vietnam era.
“The dinner is part of a program launched by the IDVA to honor all Vietnam veterans,” said Allen Connelly, the LaGrange County Veterans Affairs officer. Connelly said the IDVA hopes to host similar events in all 92 Indiana counties.
In addition to the dinner, the IDVA will be passing out special commemorative pins to each Vietnam-era veteran who attends the dinner. Connelly said he will have special lapel pins created by the federal defense to hand out as well. Connelly added he also will be happy to answer any benefit-related questions
The dinner is expected to last for three hours.
Connelly said the disappointment experienced by many Vietnam veterans returning home likely will help ensure that never happens to any serviceman again.
We won’t let that happen to another generation of veterans,” he added. “We just want to give these guys the honor they deserve.”
The LaGrange post is located at 100 Industrial Parkway, LaGrange.
