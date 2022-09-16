EMMA — Jesse Ward wanted to see how loose and how much fun his Westview girls soccer team could have in the Northeast Corner Conference Tournament.
So far, it’s been a lot of fun for the Warriors.
Westview (8-2-2) advanced to the final of the tournament with a 5-0 win over Central Noble Thursday evening.
Including this week’s opening round rout of Garrett, the Warriors have outscored their opponents 13-0 on the pitch.
The finals will pit Westview against Angola at 3 p.m. Saturday in Emma.
It’s the middle part of the season for girls high school soccer, and Ward has emphasized the lighter side of things during this key stretch.
“Our biggest goal this week was to play loose and enjoy ourselves out there,” Ward said. “Our goal was to have fun.”
Sophomore Brianna Munoz finished Thursday’s victory with two goals. The Warriors also got scores from senior Paige Riegsecker, senior Kylee Liechty and senior Paige Schwartz.
Westview dominated time of possession, spending the majority of both halves with the ball on Central Noble’s side of the field.
Schwartz assisted the ball to Munoz for the first goal of the game at the 33:29 mark of the opening half.
The Warriors continued to press things on offense, but Central Noble keeper Meghan Kiebel fought off multiple shots with some impressive saves.
Cougar defenders sophomore Kierra Bolen, junior Paige Hopf, freshman Kaitlyn Dunafin and junior Naomi Leffers also did their part as Central Noble packed its defense in.
“I think Central Noble outworked us the first 20 minutes,” Ward said. “They played hard.”
But Westview found paydirt with 5:58 left on Liechty’s goal to take a 2-0 lead into the half.
The Central Noble Cougars’ defense played well to start the second half, keyed by Kiebel.
Kiebel made a leaping save at the 39:00 mark of the second half. One minute later, Westview’s Andrea Miller hit the upper crossbar with a shot and Kiebel someone managed to snag the carom.
In the final 20 minutes, however, Westview dominated.
Munoz made it 3-0 with 19:08 to play in the contest. At the 12:48, Riegsecker got into the act with a goal. Schwartz finished things off at the 9:14 mark of the game to make it 5-0.
“We were passing nicely,” Ward said of his team’s effort. “We can possess the ball in tight places.”
Time and time again, Westview worked the ball to the middle of the field in front of the Central Noble goal.
Offensively, Central Noble mustered a half dozen shots. For the game, the Cougars did not have a single corner kick, while Westview easily had 10 of the scoring opportunities.
It was Central Noble’s second loss of the season. Last week, the same Westview team defeated the Cougars, 6-0.
Angola 2, West Noble 0
In Thursday’s other semifinal game, Angola got goals from Karleigh Gillen and Frances Krebs to knock off West Noble.
In other area action Thursday, Lakewood Park and Bishop Luers played to a scoreless tie.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.