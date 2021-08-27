KENDALLVILLE — After missing three holiday weekends of pickin', bluegrass is back in Kendallville for Labor Day weekend.
The Northern Indiana Bluegrass Association's fall festival is on starting next week, with the first bands taking the stage Thursday and playing through Sunday.
After having to cancel Memorial Day and Labor Day festivals in 2020 and the Memorial Day event this year due to COVID-19, the regional bluegrass organization is moving forward this fall.
The decision to go ahead with the Labor Day weekend was made back this summer when the COVID-19 situation was arguably looking its best ever. The highly contagious delta variant surging since July and thrown some complications and concerns back into the mix, but the bluegrass fest is moving forward cautiously.
"We're encouraging masking and social distancing at the state and as you know we've got lots of stage area so it's not hard for people to social distance and it's all outdoors so that's a big plus for us," President Joe Steiner said, adding that masking and distancing will be even more strongly encouraged in any indoor spaces.
The bluegrass crowd tends to skew older, with older people being more at risk for serious cases of COVID-19. But older people are also the most likely to be vaccinated, with many age groups over 60 years old at high rates. Even in Indiana, which is poorly vaccinated in comparison to most other non-Deep South states, people 60 and older are immunized at rates over 70%.
While drawing a crowd, attendance at the bluegrass festival is typically not overly crowded like can happen in large concert venues packing in thousands, and the fairgrounds offers a lot of space for people to spread out.
Other than the extra precautions and a few changes due to COVID-19 — the jam session is being moved to the larger swine barn, the Kids Korner event is canceled and bands won't be touring local nursing homes this year — the bluegrass festival should otherwise look pretty normal.
This year's festival will feature more than a dozen bands across the four-day event and, as usual, will present a variety of different bluegrass sounds to fans.
"There's Fast Track is the headliner. Some of the others probably worthy of mention, That Dalton Gang, was here at the last festival we had before we shut down, they'll be back, a hot young group. The Alex Leach Band is another one that is worthy of mention, very young but ultra-traditional band," Steiner said. "Full Court, out of Michigan is kind of a jazz-grass far end.
"It's still a wide mix, pretty much across the board from Alex Leach who would be the very traditional to Full Court on the other end," he said. "Also worthy of mention, this year we've got the Debutants from Fort Wayne ... they'll be here Sunday and they're also kind of out there not really jazz-grass but more rock."
Tickets for the full weekend are $45, or single day admission is free on Thursday, $20 on Friday, $30 on Saturday or $25 on Sunday.
Attendees are encouraged to take advantage of the Noble County 4-H fundraising dinner Thursday from 4:30-7 p.m., which runs $10 and includes pulled pork, chips, cole slaw, baked beans ice cream and drink, with proceeds going to support the local youth program.
Steiner said he's not sure what turnout will be like in the first music festival coming out of COVID cancellations, but is hoping to get a good turnout of fans.
"I'm hoping they're hungry for it," he said. "But we did kind of take a cautious approach. We're cautiously optimistic, but we have no idea what to expect."
Here's a look at the festival schedule:
Thursday
4:30 p.m. — 4-H dinner at the log cabin open
6:25 p.m. — Blue Holler
7:20: p.m. — Calabogie Road
8:15 p.m. — Out of the Blue
9:10 p.m. — Appalachian Grass
Friday
5:55 p.m. — Blue Holler
6:50 p.m. — Calabogie Road
7:45 p.m. — Out of the Blue
8:40 p.m. — Appalachian Grass
9:35 p.m. — Full Cord
Saturday
11:25 a.m. — Crabgrass
12:15 p.m. — Mike Mitchell
1:05 p.m. — Full Cord
1:55 p.m. — Dalton Gang
2:45 p.m. — Bluegrass association board introduction
3 p.m. — Alex Leach
3:50 p.m. — Fast Track
4:40 p.m. — supper break
5:50 p.m. — Crabgrass
6:40 p.m. — Mike Mitchell
7:30 p.m. — Full Cord
8:20 p.m. — Dalton Gang
9:10 p.m. — Alex Leach
10 p.m. — Fast track
Sunday
11:10 a.m. — gospel sing
12:25 p.m. — New Outlook
1:15 p.m. — devotional
1:30 p.m. — Dalton Gang
2:20 p.m. — Alex Leach
3:10 p.m. — Debutants
4 p.m. — Fast track
4:50 p.m. — supper break
6 p.m. — New Outlook
6:45 p.m. — Dalton Gang
7:30 p.m. — Alex Leach
8:15 p.m. — Debutants
9 p.m. — Fast Track
