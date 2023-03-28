KENDALLVILLE — One evil, feline-obsessed professor, two interstellar delivery drivers and, oh yeah, a three-eyed cat.
Welcome to "Hyperspace Delivery," the award-winning animated short created by four students in the Impact Institute Interactive Media program.
It's the latest feature in Impact Institute's animation domination, the second consecutive win for the northeast Indiana team in the animated short category at the Indiana Association of School Broadcasters annual high school contest.
The eight-minute cartoon was the result of six months of dedicated work from the four-student team of Micah Weller, Jenna Trout and Lex McBride from East Noble High School and Gene Gordon from Hamilton Jr./Sr. High.
Brainstorming for the short started back in August 2022, as the four Impact Institute students threw out a bunch of ideas on what to do.
"During that time, a lot of ideas were thrown at the wall. Some of them stuck, most of them didn’t, but we were all excited to share our thoughts. It wasn’t all chaos, though," McBride said. "In the very beginning, we each created a slideshow of different ideas that appealed to us. We would include settings that we personally enjoyed, shows that inspired us, character tropes that we liked, that sort of thing. Another idea we had for the process was to have each of us 'creatively control' a character. This was done out of fear of having someone feel intellectually excluded."
"All we really knew was we wanted to have a cat in it. So we threw out about a bunch of ideas, there was this idea about basing it on D&D," Trout said. "Then we decided to base it on like Amazon delivery drivers but if they were in space."
Gordon and McBride manifested the two main characters, the hyperspace delivery drivers, Blotch, a somewhat hot-headed lion, and Zeph, a much more chill purple-haired guy with a robotic left arm. Trout created the film's antagonist, the classic mad scientist type Professor Catnip. And Weller created the unique shapeshifting, stretching, exploding, energy-blast-barfing three-eyed cat with the ironically mundane name Tim.
What sprung forth was an an whimsical adventure comedy as Blotch and Zeph try to catch up on stockpile of 100 deliveries in an effort to not get fired, while meanwhile also being wanted for allegedly catnapping the matter-changing Tim, also being sought by Professor Catnip and her team of sidekicks.
The shows's got jokes — a short anecdote about Blotch "delivering" their last backlog of packages but jettisoning them into a nebula, Professor Catnip's sidekicks complimenting her evil genius poses and puns, a Zeph delivery to a hospital arriving a little too late as the patient in the room is flat-lined — and ending with a battle between the heroes and the evil professor decked out in giant cat robot suit.
The art style, plot and witty punchlines draw allusions to the type of teen-targeted animated shows on Cartoon Network, with Weller noting that one of the network's newer shows "OK-KO!" was an inspiration for him.
Making it all come together? We're not talking about a little undertaking, as the four-member team poured hundreds upon hundreds of hours into it.
Animated shorts could be much shorter — the Impact project in 2022 was — but the team decided they wanted to go big and create a cartoon more like current industry shorts that typically have about an eight-minute run time.
"We worked on it for six straight months. Pretty much it would be get home from school and work on it until it's time to go to sleep and then weekends from 1-10," Weller said.
Weller, Trout and Gordon were the animators for the cartoon — each of the three of them using different animation software most familiar and comfortable to them and then bringing the different pieces together into one film — while McBride took care of the video's audio with more than a half dozen voice actors, sound effects and music tracks.
After story boarding the episode and deciding on the designs, each student worked separately but together. The animation looks clean and cohesive, although the students noted you can see some of the seams if you're really looking for them.
"It’s funny since you can actually tell which parts are mine if you look close enough to see that my parts have thicker line art, and I incorporated a bit of my usual style into it by accident," Gordon said.
Talk about a learning process, as animators had to create their scenes, communicate back and forth with each other and make it all work together. Meanwhile, working on "Hyperspace Delivery" was a project well beyond anything McBride had tackled before.
"It might sound silly, but the most effort I spent on Hyperspace was simply learning how to do the work. Though I know the basics of audio editing, I was still mostly clueless. The issue was that I was working on an animated episode with what was essentially a small studio and the only experience I had with audio was small, simple projects," McBride said. "Over time, though, I was coming to figure out more and more about what I was doing. By no means will I say that I’m experienced at being an actual sound designer, but at least now I have a slight idea of what I’m doing. This trial by fire that I put myself through was actually really fun."
Come time for this year's IASB contest, the team went in pretty confident and with a title to defend. Last year, Weller, Trout and Gordon won first prize in the category, but they also recognized the competition.
So this year, they wanted to make sure no other school could touch them.
"It was exciting," Trout said of winning again. "We won last year too for our other short film but we were nervous this year because we were worried other schools would have stepped up their game after seeing the short film."
"We saw that there was another school like Impact that was in second and third place last year and we thought 'They're going to be angry," Weller said. "So we tried to make something that we would be sure that the judges haven't seen, like an eight-minute long episode of a cartoon as opposed to the two minute shorts that they're doing."
Gordon and McBride were confident Impact Institute would walk away champions. What else could happen with such a creative and hard-working team?
"It wasn’t because I thought of myself as the best there was — I did and still do have a lot to improve upon — but it was just because I had so much faith in my team. Micah, Jenna, and Gene have been people that I’ve looked up to for a long time. The art that they can create and the ideas that they come up with are truly awe inspiring. I’ve been their friend for a long time and I’ve been their fan just as long," McBride said.
And, ultimately, the students are developing skills, skills that they hope might translate to a career one day. Weller has his sights set on a career in animation, while working on "Hyperspace Delivery" opened McBride's eyes to the possibility of audio design as work after school.
"Although I’ve always enjoyed audio as a hobby, this is the first time that I’ve considered it as a possible career path," McBride said. "I’ve already applied to colleges with the intent of pursuing STEM, but I’m now trying to keep my options open."
For their Impact instructor Jeannette Rinard, the "Hyperspace Delivery" project is a prime example of what the interactive media program is designed to do. While the class has curriculum and has standards it needs to teach, she's always encouraged her students to pursue projects that are meaningful to them and then worked to adapt the stuff they need to learn to their ongoing work.
"I will trade you that project for other assignments that would be similar and the same kind of skills," Rinard said. "You can work on the things you're really passionate about as long as you're showing me you understand the objectives. It is a perfect example of what we try to strive for in Impact Interactive Media, that we give them as much creative freedom to bring their ideas to life."
As for Weller, Trout, Gordon and McBride? "Hyperspace Delivery," start to finish, was all them.
"I take zero credit for it. All I did was give them the time and encouragement for it and they just went crazy on it. I think these kids are going to do amazing things," she said.
You can find "Hyperspace Delivery" on the TooniiMania channel on YouTube or by visiting directly at tinyurl.com/hyperspacedelivery.
