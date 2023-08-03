KENDALLVILLE — Kid City, an annual collaboration to connect families with Noble County’s resources, returns Saturday at the Noble County Fairgrounds. Children can explore Kid City’s five neighborhoods and numerous other displays from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Admission is free for all activities, but parking is $2 per car on the fairgrounds. Food is the only item for sale during the event.
The five Kid City neighborhoods are Community, Communications & Literacy, Health and Fitness, Arts & Culture and Environment & Science.
Becky Calhoun, Kid City coordinator since its beginning in 2005, said Champion Force Athletics cheerleading organization and Entertainment Lounge are two new participants in this year’s Kid City. Champion Force’s athletes will perform stunts in the swine barn. Entertainment Lounge is a trailer with several simulators for kids to try.
A disc golf course, under roof in the beef barn, is a brand new event for Kid City. The popular sport can be played in several parks in the four-county region.
Child car seat inspections return to Kid City this year after a hiatus from the event. Car seats will be checked to make sure they are safely and properly installed.
Early birds will have a chance to “Fill A Backpack” again this year as long as school supplies last.
The Kendallville Water Department returns with its popular dunk tank. Other popular displays are face painting, bracelet making, sensory tables, and Bounce Houses. Area pageant queens will meet and greet families in the Log Cabin.
“Drug Free Noble County will again bring its golf cars with the “drunk” goggles,” Calhoun said.
The interactive googles allow the wearer to experience what impairment from alcohol or drugs looks and feels like in a safe way.
Calhoun said food options have been expanded at the event to accommodate the large crowds. Kendallville Kiwanis will have walking tacos, new this year, and West Noble Track returns with its pork burgers. Hot dogs, ice cream, popcorn and water will also be available.
The mission of Kid City is twofold: Provide new learning experiences for children and their families; and provide organizations, and businesses with an opportunity to share and raise awareness about their resources.
The Kid City planning committee estimated attendance at the 2022 event at more than 5,000, with at least 30 unique zip codes. Ninety-four organizations, businesses and individuals provided booths, activities, entertainment and services for Kid City.
