Several booked into LaGrange County Jail
LAGRANGE — Several people were booked into the LaGrange County Jail from Monday through Thursday, according to jail records.
Orville Balfour, 40, of the 600 block of Deloura Lane, Virginia Beach, Virginia, was arrested Monday by the Indiana State Police on charges of possession of marijuana and operating while intoxicated-controlled substance.
James Bolen, 42, of the 1000 block of East C.R. 455S, LaGrange, was arrested Monday by LaGrange County police on a charge of driving while suspended.
Ruben Barajas, 67, of the 500 block of Sixth Street, Howe, was arrested Monday by LaGrange County police on a charge of operating while intoxicated with a blood alcohol level greater than 0.15%.
Rachael Shrock, 51, of the 300 block of South Harrison Street, Topeka, was arrested Monday by Topeka police on a charge of burglary.
Dawn Arnett, 42, of the 0100 block of East C.R. 200N, LaGrange, was arrested Tuesday by LaGrange County police on a warrant charging failure to appear for court relating to an original charge of possession of methamphetamine.
Roy Johnson, 55, of the 16700 block of Lakeshore Boulevard, Cleveland, was arrested Wednesday by the Indiana State Police on charges of possession of a firearm by a felon and carrying a handgun without a license.
Robert Pemberton, 62, of the 3300 block of North C.R. 920W, Shipshewana, was arrested Wednesday by Shipshewana police on a warrant charging failure to appear for court on an original charge of theft.
Jamie Prater, 31, of the 900 block of East C.R. 300N, Angola, was arrested Wednesday by Wolcottville police on charges of possession of methamphetamine, possession of marijuana and possession of paraphernalia. Prater posted bond and was released Wednesday.
Steven Pentico, 53, of the 800 block of West State Street, Angola, was arrested Wednesday by LaGrange County police on a warrant issued by authorities in Steuben County. He was transported to Steuben County.
Andrew Yoder, 21, of the 6900 block of South C.R. 505W, Topeka, was arrested Thursday by LaGrange County police on charges of two counts of burglary, operating while intoxicated and arson.
Michael Wendgerd, 23, of the 6900 block of South C.R. 505W, Topeka, was arrested Thursday by LaGrange County police on charges of burglary and arson and a warrant issued by authorities in Elkhart County.
Salvador Alcantar, 20, of the 31000 block of East U.S. 12, Sturgis, Michigan, was booked Thursday to serve a sentence relating to an original charge of operating without ever receiving a license.
