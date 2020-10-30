ALBION — With the Indiana General Assembly lukewarm on providing a designation to the Elkhart River, the Noble County Park Board is looking elsewhere.
During Wednesday’s regularly scheduled meeting, it was decided to invite Matt Meersman, executive director of the St. Joseph River Basin, and Nancy Brown, of the Elkhart River Restoration Association to its next meeting.
That next meeting, it was decided, will be held beginning at 6 p.m. Dec. 2 in an upstairs conference room of the Noble County Office Complex-South. The board has routinely combined its November and December meetings due to the holiday.
The board has hinged much of its hopes on better utilizing the Elkhart River as a recreational asset. To do that, the river needs to be cleaned up.
To get the river cleaned up, it needs to be designated as a navigable river.
Currently, the Elkhart River does not have an official designation from the state, which means it is considered non-navigable.
To clean up a non-navigable waterway, permission is needed from property owners to do pretty much any sort of clean up, such as sediment removal or the removal of logs and brush which can make certain sections unable to be traversed by watercraft.
The board has consulted with state Sen. Sue Glick and state Rep. Dave Abbott about the issue but have been given no definitive response as to a possible river designation.
Park board member John Metzger is ready to push the issue. He floated the idea of appearing in front of the Noble County Commissioners and asking them if they would be willing to officially state their belief regarding the Elkhart River.
“This discussion could be going on for the next 50 years,” Metzger said. “Make (the commissioners) publicly say. It’s water owned by the state. I feel it’s an asset for everybody.”
With a non-navigable designation, ‘everybody’ doesn’t have access to the Elkhart River.
The park board has also been looking at a pair of sites to add launch locations for those who kayak and canoe.
Options have included a location near Cosperville, but the owner of that property wanted too much money for the land; and a spot on the south branch owned by the CSX railroad.
The board made clear Wednesday evening that it would be willing to take offers from property owners elsewhere along pretty much any length of the Elkhart River in Noble County.
“If anyone is interested in us putting a ramp in, let us know,” board member Jeff Boyle said.
It was also announced at Wednesday’s meeting that current ex-offico member Doug Keenan would be retiring from both the park board and his position with the Noble County Purdue Extension Office at the end of the year.
According to by-laws of the park board, the Noble County Extension Committee has the responsibility to pick a replacement for that particular body.
