LIGONIER — Good roads for bicycles and those new-fangled automobiles were a rarity more than a century ago. The better roads were paved, often with bricks, but most were dirt paths that followed old Native American trails, or herds of bison before that.
The Lincoln Highway led the way to change as the first named highway to cross the United States. The 1913 route sliced through the southwest corner of Noble County, following what is now U.S. 33 through Wolf Lake, Kimmell and Ligonier.
On Thursday, the Indiana Lincoln Highway Association presented the Ligonier Visitors Center with a banner and sign designating the center as a modern-day control station and consul.
INLHA president Jeff Blair made the presentation and talked about Ligonier’s importance as a control station on the 1913 route. INLHA board members Joyce Chambers and Bev Gillespie also attended the presentation.
The banner is divided into thirds, with the top featuring a little history of the highway. The middle section shows the routes of the 1913 and 1928 alignments, and the bottom section has historical photos of Ligonier supplied by historian Earle Franklin.
Blair said the Ligonier exhibit is one of five modern-day control stations funded by INLHA and a grant from Indiana Humanities. He explained that early travelers relied on publications known as road guides that listed fairly accurate mileage between towns and driving directions.
“Control stations were the point to reset the odometer to match the road guide,” Blair said. “The consuls were early information centers.”
Ligonier’s original control station was at the Lincoln Highway Garage on the east side of North Cavin Street, near the center of downtown. W.H. Wigton was the consul at the station.
The Ligonier Visitor Center is one of five modern-day control stations in Indiana, designated by the INLHA. The others are in Merrillville, Fort Wayne, South Bend and LaPorte.
Blair said there were 15 to 20 control stations on the Lincoln Highway in Indiana in 1913. He said early control stations performed the same function and the modern-day Ligonier Visitor Center.
“Rand McNally wasn’t’ born yet,” he joked. “And there was no GPS. The control stations were information centers and the consuls were the experts in their town.”
Blair knows the Indiana routes of the Lincoln Highway better than anyone. He walked the 1913 route in 2011 from Illinois to Ohio, and then walked the 1928 route fin 2014 to raise money for the Indiana Alzheimers Association and awareness of the Lincoln Highway’s significance in Indiana history.
Blair noted that Ligonier is home to the only original brick segment of the Lincoln Highway known to exist in the United States. It is located just off the first curve of U.S. 33 south of Ligonier.
Dr. James Luckey, founder of the Luckey Hospital in Wolf Lake, was a consul for Wolf Lake. Kimmell, once called Sparta, had storage tanks near the highway and the railroad, and has the distinction of having the only known ‘Hitler Street” in the nation.
The Lincoln Highway was the first named road to be built and went by the name until a national road numbering system was put in place, spurred on by the good Roads Movement. The number system provided consistency for travelers.
Blair also made a pitch for new members to join the INHLA, which meets in spring and fall. INLHA has provided signs to mark the routes through Indiana, prepared educational materials and a turn-by-turn travel guide, and funds other projects to preserve the highway’s history and significance in local communities.
The Indiana chapter will host the National Lincoln Highway Association conference in June 2024 at the restored Hotel Elkhart and Lerner Theater. Both stand right on the Lincoln Highway.
