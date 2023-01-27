ALBION — A Ligonier man who did not show up for his sentencing in October was given 12 years in prison Tuesday in Noble Circuit Court on gun and drug charges.
Vernon D. Hall, 41, of the 800 block of East U.S. 6, Ligonier, was arrested in October 2021 by Noble County police on charges of possession of a firearm by a serious violent felon, a Level 4 felony; and possession of methamphetamine, a Level 6 felony.
According to terms of a plea deal reached in August, Noble Circuit Court Judge Michael Kramer sentenced Hall Tuesday to 6 years in prison on the gun charge, with 2 years to serve on the meth charge. Kramer ordered both of those sentences to be served at the same time.
Hall was given an additional 6 years to serve after the court found him to be a habitual offender.
But his legal troubles aren’t over yet.
Hall had pleaded guilty on Aug. 29, 2022, of the crimes — including the habitual offender count.
A pre-sentence investigation was ordered by the courts at that time, with sentencing set for Oct. 17.
Hall did not show up for court for sentencing, however, and a warrant for his arrest was issued Oct. 18.
Because he did not show up for court, the Noble County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office has filed a failure to appear for court charge, a Level 6 felony. If convicted of that offense, Hall could potentially face an additional 6 months to 2 1/2 years in prison.
The original charges were filed on Oct. 14, 2021, following an investigation spearheaded by the Noble County Narcotics Investigation Unit, which includes undercover officers from the Noble County Sheriff’s Department and the Ligonier Police Department. Prosecutors later filed a habitual offender enhancement.
Hall was set to go to trial on the charges in July 2022, but that date was moved back.
According to the Indiana Department of Corrections, Hall was sentenced to 8 years in prison on Dec. 9, 2010, in Noble County on a charge of burglary, a Class B felony.
On March 5, 2018, Hall was sentenced to 1 year in prison on charges of two counts of auto theft/receiving stolen auto parts, a Level 6 felony; theft/receiving stolen property, a Class A misdemeanor; escape, a Level 6 felony; and resisting law enforcement, a Class A misdemeanor.
His prior felony convictions made him eligible for habitual offender status.
