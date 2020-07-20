KENDALLVILLE — It’s late in the season to be trying to hire a paver and Kendallville is hoping to get a grant that would cover most of the cost of repaving Main Street.
For those reasons, drivers in Kendallville will have to put up with one more winter of old pavement and the finishing touches won’t be put on the downtown until spring.
Paving work on Main Street has been tied to the downtown streetscape work for years, although the new asphalt was never part of the streetscape plan itself.
Kendallville was delayed by years chasing a $600,000 grant from the Indiana Office of Community and Rural Affairs, which it finally got on its sixth attempt last fall. That opened the door for the city to finally advance on its plan to tear out and replace sidewalks and curbs and install new decorative lighting, trees and other features.
The city has held off on Main Street work because the streetscape project would require significant downtown destruction ahead of construction, with crews sawing and smashing old concrete before laying new.
Kendallville didn’t want to pave the main downtown drag only to have to rip up new pavement and replace it.
With the majority of the streetscape work done — crews still need to finish up electrical connections and then concrete in corners, install street lights and plant trees — city officials aren’t going to try to cram the paving work in this fall.
“We’re going to stick to the ‘21 paving plan because to get something bid this late in the year would be really, really tough, to either get someone to commit to it or commit to it at a reasonable price,” city engineer Scott Derby said.
“I think we’re going to leave it until the spring,” Mayor Suzanne Handshoe said. “We’re going to patch it up and leave it until the spring. We haven’t bid it out and that’s a process in itself and the asphalt plants shut down in October.”
Aside from the challenges of trying to bid the asphalt work now, the city is also holding off for financial considerations.
Kendallville is planning to apply for a state Community Crossings grant for a road work package that would include Main Street as well as other streets in need of repair.
That program allows communities to apply for up to $1 million in grant money, which, for small cities like Kendallville, is delivered on a 75% grant, 25% local match basis. That means, at maximum, the city could get $1 million for an investment of $333,333.
Derby gave a rough estimate that the downtown work could approach $500,000.
Kendallville would plan to mill about 2 1/2 inches of pavement and then repave and that work would include not just Main Street from Rush Street to the railroad tracks but would also extend one block east and west on the cross streets in the downtown.
Although the city didn’t have the bank account to support doing a wider streetscape — outside of one alternate to redo to the block of West William Street where the popcorn stand is usually located — the road work isn’t as expensive as the sidewalk and curb.
“At this time we’re looking at actually going an incorporating the whole of the downtown, one block east and west,” Derby said. “Unfortunately we had to cut back on the streetscape project because of budgeting implications. This isn’t quite as impactful in terms of raw dollars.”
The city could fund the project out of local road and street dollars or even utilize funds from the newly combined tax increment financing districts in the city, but the cost combined with the bidding issues are making it more prudent to wait.
As for the condition of Main Street itself, Derby had no concerns that the temporary asphalt joints between the new sidewalks and the old pavement would deteriorate during the winter.
While potholes generally develop due to cracks in asphalt allowing water to seep into the pavement and can be difficult to patch during winter with cold patch materials, Derby said the saw-cut lines in the pavement combined with a hot-mix asphalt patch should have no issues surviving one winter.
Hot-mix patching is generally the method used after winter to create permanent patches for potholes, so the connection between curbs and Main Street should be sturdy.
“It could be, in essence, a permanent patch. It’s just not in this case because we know we’ll be redoing the road,” Derby said.
Outside of the pavement, the streetscape should be “substantially complete” by November. Derby said corners will be finished up soon and street lights should be installed in the next few weeks.
The last work item to get finished will be the new trees, which will likely be planted around late-October, early November since they have to be put in while the trees are dormant for winter, Derby said.
