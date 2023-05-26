ELKHART — Shipments of new RVs continued to sharply decline last month, with manufacturers producing few units in April than they did a year ago, according to information released by the RV Industry Association.
The RVIA’s April 2023 survey of manufacturers determined that total RV shipments ended the month with 31,216 units, a decrease of 45.4 % compared to the 57,192 units those same manufacturers shipped in April 2022. Through April, total RV shipments for the year are down 52.1 percent, with manufacturers producing 109,816 units.
Despite those numbers, the RVIA still sees a silver lining to those decreasing production numbers.
“With the summer travel season kicking off this week, consumers will find many affordable RV options on dealer lots that are perfect for creating unforgettable memories with family and friends in the great outdoors,” said RV Industry Association President and CEO Craig Kirby. “RV ownership remains one of the most economical ways for consumers to travel while also maintaining control over their costs, which is more important than ever for consumers right now.”
Towable RVs, led by conventional travel trailers, ended the month down 48.6 percent against last April with 26,860 shipments. Motorhomes finished the month down 12.4 percent compared to the same month last year with 4,356 units.
Park Model RVs finished April up 11.5 percent compared to the same month last year, with 483 wholesale shipments.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.