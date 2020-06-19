ALBION — A Hudson man was booked on a warrant Wednesday alleging he had sexual relations with an underage girl on two occasions earlier this year.
James E. Emrich, 20, of the 00 block of Lane 2752A, Turkey Lake, was arrested at 7:50 a.m. Wednesday on a warrant charging two counts of sexual misconduct with a minor, a Level 5 felony. Emrich was held on $5,000 bond.
According to court documents, Emrich allegedly “performed or submitted to sexual intercourse with a female child... at least 14 years of age but less than 16 years of age” in late April and again in late May.
According to court documents, Noble County Detective Sgt. Joe Hutsell interviewed Emrich on June 11. Emrich allegedly admitted that on two occasions he picked up the child victim near her home. “He proceeded to drive approximately 1-2 miles from her home,” documents allege. “He then parked the vehicle and engaged in sexual intercourse with the child victim.”
