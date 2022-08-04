ALBION — The Noble County Republican Party will hold a caucus at 7 p.m. on Aug. 16 to fill the remaining term of Albion Town Councilwoman Chris Magnuson.
Magnuson, 57, sent an email letter to her fellow council members and town employees on June 23 to announce she will be moving from Albion in August to her “dream home,” a lakefront property north of Kendallville.
Magnuson’s current term runs through the end of 2023.
The caucus will take place in the Dekko Room at the Noble County Office Complex-South.
The vacancy will be decided by Precinct 8 York representative Dan Parker, Precinct 11 Jefferson representative Denise Lemmon and Precinct 28 Albion representative Casey Myers.
