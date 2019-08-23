MERRIAM — A Columbia City man was killed in an off-road vehicle accident at the Noble/Whitley county border on Thursday night.
Police were called to an off-road vehicle accident at the intersection of C.R. 600S and Old S.R. 102 south of Merriam near the Tri Lakes area. Upon arrival, responders located Kenneth Stroud, 61, of Columbia City, unresponsive in the roadway near a 2019 Polaris Sportsman 570 that had been rolled on its side.
Stroud was treated on the scene by medical personnel, then flown to Parkview Medical Center in Fort Wayne.
He was pronounced dead at 1:39 a.m. Friday morning at the hospital.
Initial investigation has revealed that Stroud was driving recklessly in the intersection and lost control, resulting in the vehicle ejecting him and then rolling over on top of him.
Stroud was not wearing a helmet or protective riding gear at the time of the accident.
Indiana Conservation Officers were assisted on the scene by the Noble County Sheriff’s Department and Parkview EMS.
The Indiana Department of Natural Resources suggests riders wear a helmet, protective clothing, boots and goggles when riding trails on off road vehicles. For more information on ORV safety, see offroad-ed.com/indiana.
