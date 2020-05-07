KENDALLVILLE — When the Kraft plant came before the Kendallville City Council seeking a seven-year property tax break on $4 million in new equipment, council members decided to sweeten the deal a little bit.
In appreciation for the longtime manufacturer and its large workforce and taking current economic conditions from COVID-19 into account, council members decided to up the break to the maximum 10 years instead.
The decision will cost the city about $55,000 it otherwise would have collected in property taxes if it had approved the shorter abatement.
The southside plant is looking to add a new caramel wrapper and other equipment including an ammonia condenser, heat exchanger, metal detector, X-ray/metal detector machine, compressor motors, crossover conveyor and code dating equipment.
In total, the physical upgrades are expected to cost $4,051,000. The investment would be a considerable increase for the Kraft plant, which is currently assessed at about $18 million.
Kraft will retain its workforce of 287 employees, but doesn’t plan to add any additional on account of the upgrades. The average salary at the plant is about $46,200.
The average hourly wage of skilled workers — which account for 237 of Kraft’s employees — is $21.62.
The original tax abatement request was for 10 years, but the Kendallville Economic Development Corp. recommended a seven-year abatement because the project fell short of the $5 million investment guideline to qualify for the full decade of reduced taxes.
But when the recommendation came before the council for approval, councilman Regan Ford suggested the city give the full tax break.
Ford said because of the impact of COVID-19, he felt the city should be taking a more generous approach to its economic incentives.
"We are in a tough economic time and I was talking with (Councilman Jim Dazey) about this about the length of time on this potential abatement. The rules we create our great, especially if we have a robust economy and things are going well," Ford said, but then adding, "It will take a while for the jobs we've lost to return."
Ford's suggestion was bolstered by the fact the Kraft's total expenditures including installation and labor will exceed $5 million, but the actual physical, taxable property being installed only totals $4 million.
Kraft officials also indicated that if this first round of upgrades works well for the company, it may follow up with similar high-dollar improvements.
As for workers, however, Kraft hasn't laid off or furloughed any workers due to COVID-19, Mayor Suzanne Handshoe said. Because it is a food-item-producing plant, it's continued to run at full capacity.
Councilman Steve Clouse, announcing that he was playing devil's advocate, asked Ford whether he thought Kraft's workforce would be negatively impacted if the city only approved seven years instead of 10.
Ford said no, but reverted to his sentiment that due to the sudden shock to the economy, he felt the city should do more than the abatement guidelines — which were retooled at the end of 2018 to de-emphasize job creation and refocus on investment and wages due to the extremely good economy and a shortage of workers — currently offered.
"I think we need to treat all businesses especially well during these recessionary times," Ford said.
The company would save, and the city would miss out on, approximately $186,000 in property taxes over seven years compared to about $241,500 from the 10-year break, for a difference of about $55,500 for the additional three years.
Kraft's 2020 property tax bill is $177,890.68, according to online tax records. At full assessment, the new $4 million in equipment is estimated to add about $34,600 to its annual bill.
On a roll-call vote, city council members approved the 10-year tax abatement unanimously, 5-0.
