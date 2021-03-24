LAGRANGE COUNTY — The Indiana Department of Transportation will hold a public hearing today in Shipshewana about a proposed resurfacing and widening of S.R. 5 in LaGrange County.
The public information session will take place from 5:30-7 p.m., with the presentation starting at 6 p.m.
The public hearing will be hosted at the Farmstead Expo Barn and Event Pavilion, 368 S. Van Buren St. Shipshewana or can view via livestream at facebook.com/INDOTNortheast
The public hearing will follow Indiana State Department of Health guidance for health and safety protocols. Project team members will wear face masks and/or coverings and attendees are encouraged to do so. Attendees may make a public comment at the hearing, provide verbal comments to a court reporter, or may return or mail a comment form available at the public hearings and online.
INDOT is aiming to improve safety by adding a two-way left turn lane on S.R. 5 in the area between U.S. 20 and School Street in Shipshewana in hopes of reducing the frequency and severity of collisions at this location by reducing lengthy left-turn queues that lead to a high rate of rear-end and right-angle collisions and by minimizing conflicts between motorized vehicles and horse-drawn buggies.
The state also hopes to replace aging pavement and improve drainage along the highway as part of the project.
The preferred project will be to widen S.R. 5 to accommodate the addition of a two-way left turn lane, buggy lanes, and concrete curbs and gutters. The new pavement will consist of two through lanes separated by a center two-way left-turn lane and bordered on each side by buggy lanes. Driveways and street approaches through the project area will be reconstructed as needed.
Traffic plans for the project will involve phased construction sequencing and lane shifts, allowing the corridor to remain open to traffic for the duration of construction. Local streets may be used by local traffic. Access to all properties will be maintained throughout construction. School corporations, local officials and emergency services will be notified of closures prior to construction. The proposed start of construction is spring 2022.
The construction cost associated with this project are approximately $5 million with both federal and state funds anticipated to be used.
Public statements for the record will be taken as part of the public hearing procedure. All verbal statements recorded during the public hearing and all written comments submitted prior to, during and for a period of two weeks following the hearing date, will be evaluated, considered, and addressed in subsequent environmental documentation.
Written comments may be submitted prior to the public hearing and within the comment period to: INDOT Fort Wayne District, 5333 Hatfield Road, Fort Wayne, IN 46808, or by email to mwitt@indot.IN.gov.
