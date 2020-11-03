HOWE – Sometimes, acts of kindness emerge after a tragedy.
This past weekend, 75 farmers showed up at Cross-Road Farms just south of Brighton to help the farm’s owners harvest 608 acres of beans that were still sitting in the field.
Just over two weeks ago, one of the farm’s three partners, Jon L. Gochenaur, 66, passed away unexpectedly while working on the farm. The farm operation was already working with a handicap this harvest season. Jon’s nephew and farming partner Scott Gochenaur has been sidelined this fall after he had to undergo two surgeries after getting a piece of metal debris in his eye.
Those two incidents put Cross-Road’s fall harvest plans behind schedule.
Saturday, 75 farmers, some who admittedly barely even knew the men behind Cross-Road Farms, showed up to work. Seventeen of those men brought their combines, others arrived in large farm trucks hauling farm grain trailers. The goal was to pick up where the Cross Roads harvest stopped when Jon passed away and get this year’s soybean crop to the elevator. In less than 4 hours, the 17 combines harvested all 608 remaining acres of Cross-Road’s 2020 soybean crop from about six different fields, loaded those beans into waiting trailers, and trucked the beans to South Milford Grain for processing.
Cross-Roads co-owner Scott Gochenaur called it “awe-inspiring.”
“Obviously, we’re humbled,” he said. “We’ve done this four times for other people, but have never been on this side of it. So this is … well, it’s very humbling.”
He admitted farming has been more difficult this fall than usual. He was injured in mid-September when he was struck in the eye by a piece of metal and had to travel to Indianapolis for emergency surgery. When complications arose, he had to go back for a second surgery, and still hasn’t been able to return to the field.
“I haven’t been able to turn a wheel this harvest,” Gochenaur said.
Gochenaur’s father, Jerry, was the oldest of three brothers. Gochenaur and his father, along with another partner, started Cross-Road Farms. Jerry passed away unexpectedly in 2007. His younger brother Jon, who was living in South Bend and working as a CPA, brought his family back to LaGrange County and joined Cross-Roads Farm as a full partner.
“It turned out to be a great relationship for 12 years,” Gochenaur said of the time he spent farming alongside his uncle.
Gochenaur said his uncle passed away in the seat of a combine in the field.
“We think it was a heart attack,” he explained. “It was such a shock. It was just a tragic day for us.”
Gochenaur, along with his uncle, and partner Scott Beecher, farm about 4,200 acres spread out across the area.
Jon Gochenaur was a big believer in programs like Feed My Starving Children which annually feeds millions of children and adults across the world with special prepackaged meals. Gochenaur helped bring Feed My Starving Children to LaGrange County for special events where those prepackaged meals are packed. Cross-Roads routinely donated fields of soybeans to the Christian charity.
LaGrange County farmer R.D. Wolheter, Wolcottville, spent his Saturday afternoon behind the wheel of his combine harvesting beans for Cross-Roads. He said it’s just what you do when someone needs help.
“We had a pretty good day there. We got a lot of beans ran,” he said. “It was just nice to help out.”
Wolheter said he wasn’t the least bit surprised to see 75 farmers show up at the Howe farm, leaving their own harvests to wait.
“If somebody has a problem you help him out,” Wolheter said of the community. “That’s just kind of a farmer thing. If someone in the community needs a little help — they’ve had some misfortune — a lot of people here want to help out.”
