ALBION — A Millersburg man who allegedly fled from police twice in the same incident Sunday was caught both times.
Jason L. Yoder, 31, was eventually booked into the Noble County Jail on local charges of possession of a handgun after a previous felony conviction, a Level 5 felony; escape, a Level 5 felony; and false informing, a Class B misdemeanor.
During an initial hearing held Monday, Noble Circuit Court Judge Michael Kramer set Yoder’s bond at $50,000.
Yoder’s second and final arrest came after he allegedly fled from Parkview Regional Medical Center where he was undergoing tests related to a fall that occurred in his first escape try.
The incident began at approximately 2:50 a.m. Sunday when Noble County police were responding to an alarm in the area of C.R. 1100W and C.R. 1100N.
While responding, Noble County Deputy Alex Vice observed two men walking less than an eighth of a mile from where the alarm was reported. One of the men was carrying a backpack that appeared to be weighted down, according to court documents.
Vice made contact with the men, both of whom allegedly gave names that weren’t their own.
While talking with the man later identified as Jason Yoder, Vice received permission to pat him down as a safety precaution. Vice found a handgun in the man’s coat pocket.
Vice took possession of the handgun and placed Yoder in handcuffs.
While Vice was attempting to get a proper identification for him, Yoder allegedly slipped out of one of the handcuffs and fled.
At one point, police said, Yoder jumped a fence, but landed on his neck and shoulder area. He was taken into custody at that point, and provided police with his legal name.
Vice was able to determine that Yoder had a previous felony conviction, making him ineligible to carry a handgun.
Yoder claimed he was injured in the fall and was transported to Parkview Noble Hospital to be checked out.
That hospital said further testing was necessary at Parkview Regional Medical Center, and a Noble County reserve officer was tasked with taking Yoder to the Fort Wayne facility.
Hospital officials said the handcuffs had to be removed so further testing could be done.
Yoder escaped his room and was reported missing at 10:26 a.m. Sunday. Police from the Noble County Sheriff’s Department, as well as the Indiana State Police, Fort Wayne Police Department and Allen County Sheriff’s Department converged on the area.
Yoder was eventually spotted at a gas station on Dupont Road, a short distance from the hospital, by a state trooper and taken into custody at 1:10 p.m.
Local police are working with the Allen County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office to file other charges, including escape, from the alleged hospital incident.
Noble County Sheriff’s Department Chief Deputy Brian Walker said, the department’s administration and reserve officer board is working to determine if proper procedures were followed in the alleged hospital escape and whether disciplinary actions are warranted.
The other man walking with Jason Yoder was identified as Terry Yoder, 34, also of Millersburg. He was taken into custody on a charge of false informing.
Both Yoders had active arrest warrants issued by authorities in Elkhart County.
