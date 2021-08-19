KENDALLVILLE —Northeastern Center is excited to announce a new partnership in Noble County. The community is invited to join Northeastern Center and Kendallville’s Community Learning Center for an open house today from 3:30-5:30 p.m. at the CLC, 401 E. Diamond St.
In early July 2021, the Northeastern Center opened a new office to house the Wraparound Team in the Community Learning Center.
Northeastern Center joins other non-profit organizations such as Noble Trails, Parkview’s Center for Healthy Living, Crossroads United, The Arc Foundation of Noble County, Gaslight Playhouse Inc., East Noble School Corp., Dekko Foundation, SART, Cole Center Family YMCA, and Schools Care Inc.
Northeastern Center’s Wraparound Team is managed by Molly Laisure, who shares in the excitement about the collaborative opportunities and possibilities available in this partnership.
CLC director Julia Tipton has gone to great lengths to ensure NEC and the Wraparound Team feel welcome and supported during this transition.
“The Mission of the CLC, ‘Connecting Communities, Strengthening Lives, Securing Futures’ supports the work of Wraparound Services and NEC,” Tipton said. “As we move forward with our dedicated leadership meetings, Molly and her team will get to know the other dedicated programmers and the work that they do and how this work will support wraparound services. Our goal here at the center is to ensure that all dedicated programmers are collaborating and working together to fulfill their mission and ours. The CLC is very excited to have NEC and Wraparound Services here in the center for collaboration to ensure that all lives are better!”
Northeastern Center serves as the community mental health provider for DeKalb, LaGrange, Noble and Steuben counties. The agency provides an extensive range of services, employing psychiatric staff, nursing staff, master’s level therapists, community-based case facilitators and support staff. It provides services to individuals with serious mental illness, children and adolescents with serious emotional disturbances, and individuals struggling with substance abuse.
NEC takes great pride in its Wraparound Program and the positive influence this evidence-based service has on the greater community. Wraparound’s goal is to keep at-risk children and families together safely within their community
