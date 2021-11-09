ALBION — The Noble County Commissioners compromised on their own compromise Monday in regards to setback requirements for commercial solar projects.
The Noble County Plan Commission has been working since March on an ordinance to set guidelines and regulations for companies seeking to build a commercial solar operation in Noble County.
The ordinance’s creation was spurred on by state efforts last year to set statewide zoning law concerning the issue. Noble County officials wanted to have its own ordinance on the books before that happens.
Geenex, a North Carolina-based company, has been contacting Noble County landowners and offering $900 per acre, escalating to an average of $1,200 per acre, to create a large solar field in north central Noble County.
Before such a project can be started, the county has to develop and pass guidelines for the development to follow.
On Monday, the Noble County Commissioners voted 3-0 to reject the proposal they had collaborated with the plan commission on, creating additions which are expected to be taken up by the plan commission at its Nov. 17 meeting.
If the new changes get a positive recommendation from the plan commission, the commissioners could give final approval at their Nov. 22 regularly scheduled meeting.
The commissioners voted Monday on each specific point which they had originally sent as revisions/additions to the original plan commission proposal.
The only real sticking point Monday was setbacks, or how close solar panels could be constructed to either the property line or from any point on a residential structure’s foundation when that property was on 3 acres or less of ground and was not participating in the program. It was an issue the plan commission had wrestled with, according to George Bennett, the commission’s president.
“The setbacks were the single most contentious item we dealt with,” Bennett said.
The plan commission had originally required in its original proposal that solar panels to be constructed no closer than 50 feet from the property line and 300 feet from a residential structure.
Noble County Commissioner Gary Leatherman had suggested a compromise of 100 feet from the property line and 350 feet from a structure, saying that figure would protect property rights of people who didn’t want a solar operation too close to their homes.
When Leatherman got to that section involving setbacks, he asked if anyone had any issue with the setbacks as provided in the compromise.
Commissioner Anita Hess spoke up first, saying she preferred a 350-foot setback from a residence but only 50 feet from the property line.
Commissioner Dave Dolezal then said he favored a 300-foot setback from a residence but 100 feet from the property line.
After a discussion, Dolezal made an official motion to set the setbacks at 300/50. Hess provided the second.
The measure passed 3-0.
“It’s a tough issue,” Hess said. “It’s coming up with a good balance. We’re trying to come up with some good middle ground.”
Landowner Mike Lemmon, who is interested in having solar fields put on some of his land, said Monday’s reduction in setbacks would free up approximately an additional 2 acres per parcel.
The only other major change from the commissioners’ original compromise came in regards to how much of a bond the developer of such a project had to pay so that the county could be sure there would be enough funds on hand to decommission the solar field once it reaches the end of its life.
The plan commission had originally stipulated that the figure be set at 100% of decommissioning costs. The commissioners had upped that figure to 150%.
The figure eventually decided upon Monday was 125%, which would allow for inflation.
A separate provision of the ordinance requires the decommissioning costs to be updated every five years.
Provisions of the proposed solar zoning ordinance include:
• The parcel size must be a minimum of 5 acres;
• A complete development plan must be submitted within 90 days to the Noble County Development Plan Committee. The development plan must include, among other provisions, a fire safety plan, proof of liability insurance, storm water erosion control plans and road usage-repair agreements;
• No part of a solar panel or shall exceed 15 feet in height.
• A buffer of natural vegetation or evergreen plants must be installed and meet a minimum of 6-foot in height at the time of installation, located between the property line and the commercial solar field’s fence on the participating land owner’s property.
• A requirement to have a conservation stewardship plan for the establishment and maintenance of ground vegetation for the life of the commercial solar field operation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.