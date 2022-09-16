ALBION — A jury deliberated less than 30 minutes before convicting a Kendallville man on three sex crime felonies Thursday.
Harrison Addis, 25, of the 700 block of Richmond Street, was convicted in Noble Circuit Court on two counts of sexual misconduct with a minor, a Level 4 felony; and a Level 5 felony count of sexual misconduct with a minor.
According to Chief Deputy Prosecutor Jamie Groves, the crimes occurred in July 2020 and involved a victim under the age of 15.
The case was initially investigated by Kendallville Patrolman Robert Kline, and was seen through by detectives Doug Davis and Angie Handshoe.
Groves said all three officers put together an “excellent” case.
According to Groves, Addis had groomed the victim over a period of years before the crimes took place.
Groves defined the “grooming” which took place in this case as Addis “making her more comfortable with the thought of what he wanted her to do.”
A warrant was issued for Addis’ arrest on April 13, 2021. He was arrested two days later.
Addis eventually posted $10,000 bond and was released from jail as he awaited trial.
The trial was scheduled to run through Friday, but ended early.
Judge Michael Kramer revoked Addis’ bond.
Sentencing will take place in October.
A Level 4 felony carries a sentencing range of 2-12 years in prison, with an advisory sentence of 6 years.
Addis also could be fined up to $10,000.
