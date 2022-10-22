ROME CITY — The Rome City Plan Commission threw up a roadblock in the way of Noble Trails’ plans to sell land to raise funds for more trail development.
The plan commission gave an “unfavorable” recommendation to Noble Trails’ request to rezone a portion of the north side of the former Limberlost Golf Course in front of a standing-room-only crowd.
Rumors had stirred controversy in the community about Noble Trails’ rezoning and subdivision plan. Community members packed the room, with many expressing concern or anger that the property wasn’t going to stay in a natural state.
The plan commission blessed Noble Trails’ second request for a simple subdivision of the land parcel, but barely. Three commission members voted for a favorable recommendation and three were opposed. Town Manager Leigh Pranger broke the tie, voting for a favorable recommendation. The subdivision will be called Limberlost North.
The plan commission’s decisions are only a recommendation. Rome City Town Council members Nick Heffner, Kirk Klein and Cheryl Clifton will have the final say at the Nov. 14 council meeting at 6:30 p.m. to either approve or deny the rezoning and subdivision requests.
Dr. Terry Gaff, president of Noble Trails, said the parcel of more than 35 acres was donated in-kind to Noble Trails without limitations or restrictions by the former owner of the golf course. The Fishing Line Trail was built along C.R. 900N on the southern end of the property with a plan to determine other uses for the remaining land.
Dr. Gaff said Noble Trails wants to sell the property to raise funds to continue the organization’s mission of developing additional trails.
The practice is not unusual for non-profit organizations, who can receive in-kind donations to benefit their missions as needed. Donations can be restricted and designated for a specific purpose, or unrestricted, meaning the organization can use the donation as it chooses. Donors receive a tax deduction.
Noble Trails will keep Tract 1 where the trail is located. Tracts 2 and 3, the subject of the rezoning and subdivision request, have two interested buyers who want to build one home on each parcel. Tract 4 is a parcel being sold to an adjoining property owner to “square up” his property.
Dr. Gaff said Noble Trails approached Rome City about creating a new park there, but the town declined the offer. Storage “condos” were considered, but rejected by Noble Trails as not relevant to its mission.
Commission chair Kelly Morris gave the audience 20 minutes to share comments.
Tom Crist of Harbor Court said he had no issue with Noble Trails using the land to raise money for trail development. His concern was whether the buyer would build two houses and sell off the rest, further subdividing the property. He questioned whether the town could maintain streets and extend utilities in the subdivisions.
Caden Lavin of Lions Drive said he was concerned about the environment, as the property has become a haven for wildlife since the golf course was closed. He said the natural area was the best value for the community.
“Once this happens, it can’t go back,” Lavin said.
Dr. Gaff said Noble Trails is investing money to keep walkers, runners and bicyclists safe and off the roads.
“Noble Trails is a volunteer organization,” Dr. Gaff said. “There is no structure to develop and maintain large natural areas.”
The plan commission’s hesitation on the rezoning leaves Noble Trails with an “unsaleable white elephant,” Gaff said, as well as eliminating an option to raise funds.
Another proposed rezoning and subdivision east of the Gene Stratton-Porter State Historic Site had smooth sailing to a favorable recommendation for both requests. The rezoning received unanimous approval, with one member objecting to the favorable recommendation for the subdivision.
Mark Webb, a resident on a private drive known as Limberlost Trails, made the subdivision and rezoning request as Sylvan Lake Properties LLC.
Web told the commission he heard a rumor that a developer was considering buying land between Limberlost Trail and Antler’s Point, known as the old James Wolfe property, to perhaps build 40 homes there.
Webb said he didn’t want that development near his home, so he bought the property himself. He requested a standard subdivision of 15 acres into eight lots, each with 100 feet of lake shore, and four accessory lots for outbuildings but no homes. He also asked for a change in zoning from Single-Family Residential District to Lake Residential District.
A neighbor, a Mrs. Mountz, sent an objection to the rezoning. She said she wants her property removed from any problems arising from Webb’s development and exempt from Lake Residential rules. She wants her property to remain as Single-Family Residential District.
Webb’s Fort Wayne attorney, Pat Hess, objected to the zoning exemption, calling it a “doughnut hole.”
