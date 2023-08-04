5 booked into Noble County Jail
ALBION — Five people were booked into the Noble County Jail from Wednesday morning through Thursday morning, according to jail records.
Chvonne L. Clark, 37, of the 7100 block of East C.R. 400N, Leesburg, was arrested at 3:41 p.m. Wednesday on a warrant relating to a court order. No charging information provided. Clark was held without bond.
Blayke A. Criswell, 18, of the 500 block of Wabash Street, Wolcottville, was arrested at 8:30 p.m. Wednesday by Rome City police on a charge of operating a vehicle while intoxicated-endangerment, a Class A misdemeanor. Criswell was held on $2,500 bond.
Michael A. Lowery, 56, of the 1800 block of Aspen Cove, Kendallville, was arrested at 9:22 p.m. Wednesday by Noble County police on charges of operating a vehicle with a blood alcohol level of 0.15% or more, a Class A misdemeanor; and operating a vehicle while intoxicated-endangerment, a Class A misdemeanor. Lowery was held on $2,500 bond.
Cheyenne L. Parris, 42, of the 100 block of South Main Street, Avilla, was arrested at 9:28 p.m. Wednesday by Avilla police on charges of operating a vehicle with a blood alcohol level of 0.15% or more, a Class A misdemeanor; and operating a vehicle while intoxicated with a prior conviction for that offense, a Level 6 felony. Parris was held without bond.
Tabitha R. Perry, 34, of the 200 block of East Crawford Street, Elkhart, was arrested at 8:56 a.m. Wednesday by Noble County police on a warrant. No charging information provided. Perry posted $2,000 bond and was released Wednesday.
4 booked into LaGrange County Jail
LAGRANGE — Four people were booked into the LaGrange County Jail on Wednesday, according to jail records.
Katelynn Hacker, 31, of the 200 block of South Detroit Street, LaGrange, was arrested at 2:31 a.m. Wednesday by LaGrange County police on a charge of domestic battery. No bond information provided.
Nathaniel Shields, 31, of the 100 block of South Detroit Street, LaGrange, was arrested at 2:31 a.m. Wednesday by LaGrange County police on charges of domestic battery and strangulation. No bond information provided.
Jordan McUmby, 28, of the 32100 block of Custer Road, Burr Oak, Michigan, was arrested at 11:15 a.m. Wednesday by LaGrange County police on a warrant charging failure to appear for court, a Class C misdemeanor. No bond information provided.
Matthew Herman, 34, of the 6000 block of Washington Street, Monterey, Indiana, was arrested at 1:15 a.m. Wednesday by LaGrange County police on a warrant charging failure to appear for court, a Level 6 felony. No bond information provided.
