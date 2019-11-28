LIGONIER — Even though the Ligonier park board was dissolved this past summer, its remnants are popping up for the new park director.
Recently, Ligonier Park Director Travis Brimhall said Jason Becker, a corporate officer at Fashion Farm, asked him about a contract Countryscapes had previously signed.
Before, the park board had employed Becker and Countryscapes to landscape parts of the city’s parks, like the area around the sign for Kenney Park.
“I guess I wasn’t aware of it,” Brimhall said.
Mayor Patty Fisel said she thought the oversight was a non-issue.
“I think it’s understandable that we have this interim period of time here, that a lot of things maybe were in the works before you took over that you were not aware of,” Fisel said.
Brimhall said that in his conversation with Becker about the contract, Becker said the work didn’t need to be done immediately and could hold over until next year.
But funds to pay for the work had already been allocated for this year. If the work were to be done next year, the money would need to move over, too.
The board unanimously approved the contract, which was $3,200, and allowed for the funds to be encumbered for next year.
Other business for the parks department included the installation of the new men’s hot tub in the recreation center and more paving.
The hot tub, which was delivered this week, is currently being installed, Brimhall said.
“We’re working on getting that thing hooked up,” he said.
And after other spots were paved before winter hit, like the Jennie Thompson Garden parking lot, Brimhall said paving will finish up in Woodlawn Park later in the spring.
Ligonier Fire Chief Jeremy Weaver also announced that the fire department’s breakfast with Santa is coming up on Saturday, Dec. 7.
The event is an all-you-can-eat pancake and sausage meal at the Ligonier fire station. Free will donations will be accepted, and all proceeds go toward the Christmas family.
The breakfast runs from 7-11 a.m., and Santa Claus himself will arrive fashionably late at 9 a.m.
The next board of works meeting is Dec. 11 at 10 a.m.
