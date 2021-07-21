ROME CITY — Police are asking for the public’s help in locating a 17-year-old girl from Rome City who is believed to have run away from home.
Aubree Lynn Schuman had spent the night at a residence in the Kendallville area after being reported missing by family, according to Noble County Sheriff’s Department Detective Lt. Shawn Dunafin.
Dunafin interviewed a person Tuesday who said Schuman had spent the night at a residence in the Kendallville area and then left in a black vehicle with an unknown female. Police do not know what date Schuman spent the night in Kendallville, only that it occurred after her family had reported her missing.
Prior to being spotted in the Kendallville area, Schuman had not been seen since leaving her place of employment in Rome City at approximately 4 p.m. on July 3.
Police have no indication she was taken against her will.
“We have no evidence indicating she was abducted,” Dunafin said. “She’s a runaway.”
