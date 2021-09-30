ALBION — Consider the light bulb firmly on for the Central Noble girls soccer team.
The Cougars improved to 8-3-3 on the season with a 2-0 blanking of visiting Garrett Wednesday night at Hidden Diamonds Park.
Pat Leffers took over a program that had done more than its share of losing over the last several years. Then last year, the Cougars won three matches.
They’ve more than doubled that total this year.
“They had a culture of playing not to lose instead of playing to win,” Leffers said. “They didn’t understand how to win. They’ve got a handle on it now.”
On Central Noble’s senior night, it was a pair of sophomores who carried the day for the Cougars.
Sophomore Naomi Leffers opened the scoring with a penalty kick goal with 26:26 left in the first half. Classmate Colen Truelove made it 2-0 on a goal with 16:06 to play in the contest.
Garrett dropped to 0-8-1 on the season. After falling to the Cougars 5-2 in NECC tournament action on Sept. 15, the Railroaders gave the Cougars fits through the first 60 minutes of the contest, still very much in contention while trailing 1-0 before Truelove’s second goal.
Key for Garrett was the goalie play of senior Hailey Lantz and the defense of junior Chelsie Sowles. Central Noble spent much of the match on Garrett’s side of the field, but time and again Lantz turned back shots on goal and Sowles made herself a nuisance on drive after drive.
Railroader coach Halee Klopfenstein said she told her team to “match their energy. I think they did a really good job of that. Central Noble is a great team. We did a lot better than the first time we played them.”
Less than five minutes into the match, Central Noble senior Kieandra DeWitt had a nice shot on goal. After Leffers’ penalty kick opened the scoring, Central Noble junior Hanna Combs had a nice shot turned away by Lantz at the 22:30 mark. Leffers had another shot just go wide with 10:40 remaining in the half.
Cougar freshman Avery Deter had a solid shot on goal with 32:01 remaining in the second half, but again Lantz was up to the challenge. DeWitt had another shot on goal late.
Getting that kind of offensive pressure from a lot of players is key to Central Noble’s success.
“We have a great group of kids,” Leffers said. “We don’t have any superstars, but they work hard.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.