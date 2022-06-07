FORT WAYNE — While preparing for the arrival of its first resident physicians, the Parkview Health Graduate Medical Education program is already expanding.
In addition to its internal medicine and general surgery programs, which will welcome resident physicians in June, Parkview has added a transitional year program and a physical medicine and rehabilitation program. Parkview has received initial accreditation from the accreditation council for graduate medical education for all four programs.
Transitional year is a one-year program, approved for 12 resident physicians per year, that serves as a prerequisite for advanced medical residencies, including physical medicine and rehabilitation, as well as other specialty programs. Recruitment for transitional year resident physicians will begin in September, with the first class arriving for orientation in June 2023.
Physical medicine and rehabilitation will be a three-year program, with two resident physicians entering the program each year. The first resident physicians in this program will start their training in July 2024.
To support the creation and ongoing development of its residency programs, Parkview Health has received $1.5 million in grants from the Indiana Graduate Medical Education board. Most recently, the board awarded a $500,000 grant to Parkview for the creation of an OB/GYN residency program. Parkview is currently seeking accreditation for the OB/GYN program and hopes to welcome the first resident physicians in 2024.
According to the Indiana Graduate Medical Education board, continued investment in the state’s physician pipeline is critical to meeting increasing demand, especially in rural and under-served areas, and for improving health outcomes and quality of life for all Hoosiers. Residency programs also play a role in economic development — the board projects the statewide economic impact of current and planned medical resident programs will reach $332 million by 2025.
“We’re building something that is going to impact our communities, our region and our state for years to come,” said Dr. Ray Dusman, president, Physician and Clinical Enterprise, Parkview Health. “By expanding the Parkview Health Graduate Medical Education program, we will attract, train and retain even more highly skilled physicians, resulting in improved access to care and economic growth for the area. We are excited for the continued expansion of our program as we prepare for the arrival of our first resident physicians.”
In March, Parkview filled all its initial residency positions via the National Resident Matching Program, also known as The Match. Parkview will welcome 19 resident physicians, four in general surgery and 15 for internal medicine, at the end of June.
In preparation for the resident physicians’ arrival, renovations were completed earlier this year at Parkview Hospital Randallia, which serves as the home base for the Parkview Graduate Medical Education Program. The location was chosen for its proximity to under-served communities and to help improve access to care.
The recently completed Parkview Residency Center includes classroom space, offices, a resident lounge and a clinic for Parkview Physicians Group – General Surgery and Internal Medicine. The clinic is located at Entrance 4 of the hospital and includes 26 patient rooms and two procedure rooms. Resident physicians from both programs will care for patients at the clinic. Additionally, general surgery resident physicians will perform surgeries at the hospital using robotic equipment specifically designed for training alongside attending physicians.
For more information on the Parkview Health Graduate Medical Education program, visit parkview.com/GME.
