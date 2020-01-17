LAGRANGE — A set of four murals created in 1978 as part of the county’s sesquicentennial celebration depicting LaGrange County’s history will be rededicated this Saturday in a special ceremony at the LaGrange County library.
And the artists who created those murals 41 years ago will be on hand for the celebration.
The four large pieces of art were hung on the walls of the first floor of the LaGrange County Courthouse as part of the county’s sesquicentennial celebration and remained there for 40 years. But a recent project to renovate the courthouse and return it to its original look meant that the murals came down. They were then donated to the LaGrange County Library and placed in the LaGrange branch library.
Recently, Library Director Richard Kuster had those murals hung on the walls of the building’s community room. Kuster said the murals were a natural fit at the library. And just to make sure the community knows the murals have found a new home, Kuster and his staff are throwing a bit of a party for the four pieces of art, and for the artists who created them.
The murals will officially be rededicated in a special ceremony Saturday at 1 p.m. in the community room at the LaGrange library. Michelle Prill Chrisman, Linda Friend Lutes, and Sally Slack Riley, the Lakeland students who spent a summer painting the murals, will be there.
“We’re still friends,” Chrisman said, the only one of the three who still lives in LaGrange County.
The murals were born early in 1978 when LaGrange County historian Scott McKibben approached Lakeland High School art teacher Sandy Smith to ask her to recommend several talented student artists to work on a mural project he and fellow historian Richard Tjarks had in mind. The pair would provide Smith and her students with some direction, and offer them photographs of LaGrange County historical landmarks they wanted to be included within the murals. The murals were divided into four historical periods, creating a sort of historical timeline for LaGrange County’s
For Chrisman, then a high school sophomore, the whole idea sounded like fun.
“I don’t think I really had an idea what all was involved. My teacher asked if I wanted to do this and I said ‘sure,’” she recalled.
After a couple of months of planning, the students and historians were ready to get started. Working almost five days a week, the murals took three full months to complete. But Chrisman said she remembers she enjoyed the process.
“We had a lot of fun cause the girls were fun to be around. We’re still friends to this day. I was 16 back then, I didn’t even have my driver’s license,” Chrisman said. “I would ride my bike to school for driver’s training and then worked on the painting after driver’s ed.”
The four large paintings were created using acrylic paints brushed onto gesso boards, and each girl was assigned very specific tasks.
“We all had different skills. One of the girls was really good with buildings, the other good at painting people and I was good at painting landscapes,” she said. “We all had different talents, and made them look unique.”
Chrisman remembers each of the student artists worked on different small parts of several murals instead of painting one mural at a time.
“We did little bits and pieces,” she said. “You have to wait until the paint dries, and be very careful. There was a lot of detail in there.”
Chrisman said she recalls being paid about $100 for her time and talent. She said once the murals were finished, she started to feel a little nervous, unsure whether the public would like the artwork.
“I just hoped that the people would like it,” she said. “We were young girls working on those murals, not professional artists.”
The murals were originally hung in the hallway of the first floor of the courthouse and unveiled in a special ceremony that Chrisman couldn’t attend.
“I had to miss it. Something very important came up and I couldn’t attend that ceremony,” she said.
Once the murals were delivered to the LaGrange public library, the Friends of the Library had the murals cleaned and restored. They were then hung in the library’s community room. Kuster said displaying the murals there just made sense.
Kuster is proud to have gotten all three former student artists back for the mural rededication ceremony and promises to get a good picture of the girls with their artwork.
This time, Chrisman made sure she could attend the rededication.
“I made sure I’d be there,” she said.
