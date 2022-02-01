SHIPSHEWANA — With just over two weeks left until Night to Shine once again takes the center stage in Shipshewana, event organizers say they’re scrambling to wrap up all the last-minute details.
Once again, the annual event celebrating the community’s disabled population will be a “Shine through” event. Instead of hosting a large ball, guests will remain in their cars and simply drive through the Night to Shine event. This is the second year for a drive through event.
“We just want to keep everyone as safe as we can, said Allisa Brown, one of the organizers of Night to Shine.
Also like last year, Night to Shine will take place inside the antique auction barn on the grounds of Shipshewana Trading Place in Shipshewana. The doors open at 6 p.m and stay open until 8 p.m.
The Tim Tebow Foundation, the event’s founder, announced in August regional events, like the Shipshewana celebration, should be “Shine Through” events in order to keep both guests and volunteers as safe as possible through the latest wave of the coronavirus pandemic.
Improvements made to this year’s event include restructuring the traffic pattern to allow two lanes of traffic inside the barn at one time. That will help ensure guests don’t have to wait outside too long before getting a chance to what’s been created for them.
Guests will enter the building still in their cars and drive past numerous stations where they can meet a local celebrity, be cheered on by a dance team, pick up a snack, and be crowned with either a tiara or crown. There’s even a photo booth at the end of the tour.
A lighting company from Marion offered to donate additional decorative lights to the event this year, a gift that Brown said will help make the Shine Through event appear even more magical.
Brown said her group has been hard at work planning new events this year, hoping to make the evening as enjoyable as possible for those attending.
“We’re in the final stretch, she said. “The last couple of weeks before Night to Sine are always nerve-wracking.”
Night to Shine was created by the Tim Tebow Foundation, with a goal to give people with special needs an unforgettable prom night experience. The event is open to guests with special needs aged 14 and older. Hundred of churches across the county host regional Night to Shine events, hosting tens of thousands of guests.
The LaGrange Church of God once again is the local event’s primary sponsor. Brown said she’s expecting more than 130 guests and members of their families to attend. Created to help LaGrange County disabled population celebration, the event has grown and welcomes disabled people from across northeast Indiana, southern Michigan, and western Ohio.
In addition to the Trine Dance team, other groups that will be attending and helping to entertain the guests include Eric Stults, a retired MLB pitcher who will be handing out baseball cards and autographing those cards. A balloon artist will also be there, handing out balloon animals.
Several large organizations, including the Steuben County Community Foundation and LaGrange County REMC have made donations to help fund all the food and activities scheduled for this year’s Night to Shine event, but Brown said small donations from members of the community have been coming in and help to pay for the event.
“We’ve gotten a lot of smaller donations of $100 or so. Those really add up. They just send us a check and say put this toward Night to Shine. That’s really awesome,” Brown explained.
Usually, many of the guests that attend a typically Night to Shine event are treated to a bit of salon time, but that’s not possible at a drive through event. So this year, five local salons have stepped up and offered to do the hair for 13 guests on the day of the Shine Through. Those names will be selected during a drawing.
One guest will win a private limo ride to the event.
“We’re really excited about all of this,” Brown added.
For more information, check out the organization’s Facebook page at facebook.com/NighttoShineLagrange/
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.