LAGRANGE — Jennifer Martin of the LaGrange Communities Youth Centers Inc said she sometimes worries LaGrange County teens shy away from police officers even when they need help because they’re intimidated by the uniform.
So, hoping to break down that wall, the LCYC is joining forces with the LaGrange County Parks and Recreation Department and hosting the first ever “LaGrange County Connecting with Youth” program Saturday, from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. at Delt Church Park, 6455 South C.R. 200W, Wolcottville. The program is free and open to kids in grades six and up.
Martin said the goal of the event is to provide teens with a positive relationship with members of local law enforcement. Officers from several local law enforcement agencies will be on hand to meet and get to know the teens. Those officers include members of the LaGrange County Sheriff’s Department, LaGrange, Shipshewana, Topeka, and Wolcottville police departments, Indiana State Police, Indiana State Excise Police, Indiana Department of Natural Resources conservation officers, LaGrange County Park Police, members of the local Juvenile Detention Alternatives Initiative program as well as representatives of the Bowen Center and Heron Creek Golf Course. Officers will be wearing civilian clothes instead of their uniforms, and meeting and talking to teens.
The event will feature a wide array of activities, including games of corn hole, disc golf, a dunk tank, golf, archery, nature hikes, a K-9 demonstration, and more.
Each child attending the event will receive a free backpack when they first arrive, and inside their backpack, they find a raffle ticket. Organizers are giving away hundreds of free prizes, including kayaks, bicycles, disc golf discs, fishing poles, air rifles, basketballs, footballs, gift cards, and more.
Martin said several local businesses stepped up with donations to help fund the event, including LaGrange County REMC, Bowen Center, Topeka Pizza, and Heron Creek Golf Course.
Martin said she hopes to make the day an annual event.
“We just want to create a fun event for youth and law enforcement,” Martin explained.
