KENDALLVILLE — Kids who have parents actively involved in their education generally do better in school, academically, emotionally and socially.
And that's why Community Outreach Coordinator Jami Hall is working to keep trying to build bridges between East Noble and its parents.
Hall has recently taken on that post for East Noble and provided an update to the school board on Wednesday night about ongoing efforts to boost engagement with families in the district.
Hall, who has an education background but also social media marketing and digital marketing skills, is starting online but hoping in the future to get parents and their students physically engaged in activities and events to build ongoing rapport, trust and exchange.
"Any type of participation from parents in beneficial," Hall said, but went on to explain there's a difference between "involvement" and "engagement."
Having parents involved is more of a one-side approach, Hall explained, with the school setting the role and parents then stepping into it. Engagement is more of a two-way participation, where the school can of course reach out to parents but where parents feel comfortable to initiate conversations with the school about thoughts, concerns or other issues impacting their students.
"They feel like any active participant in their child's learning," Hall said.
Why bother? Numerous studies over time have shown that parents who are actively involved with their child's education leads to benefits for that child. Students with active parents generally will have higher achievement, improved well-being and better attendance and they're more likely to graduate and less likely to be delinquent in adolescence and beyond.
For example, a parent who is actively engaged may be able to communicate with a teacher about an issue their child is facing that's maybe impacting their emotional health and a teacher could find ways to adjust
"Involving families in their child's education is paramount to a student's success," Hall said.
So how's she going about that?
To get started, Hall is building an improved online presence for East Noble, including weekly Sunday newsletters and managing the district's social media sites on Facebook and Instagram — maybe Twitter too in the near future — and sharing updates and happenings around the district.
Step one is just getting parents more aware of what's happening around East Noble, while giving them information on who to reach out to if they have questions or concerns or need assistance with something.
Hall has also been attending PTO meetings in the elementary schools — the middle and high schools don't have parent groups like those — and getting to know them and what those groups are doing since they are one bridge that already exists between families and schools.
Step two coming somewhere down the line will be to ideally engage families with events, from things like parent nights at the schools to movie nights or an improved preschool and kindergarten roundup experience.
Since Hall's office is located in the Community Learning Center in Kendallville, she's also networking with the other different organizations in that building, many of which have education and job-training missions at their core to partner with them for resources or events.
Board members thanked Hall for her update as she continues to settle into the position and try to grow the district's connections.
In other business Wednesday, the East Noble school board:
• Appointed Roger Urick as its representative to the Noble County Community Fair Board.
• Heard comment from South Side Elementary teacher Jen Roberts, who thanked the district for taking two e-learning days at the start of this week in light of extensive COVID-19 impacts to schools.
"It's not been fun. It's not been easy. In my opinion it's worse than its ever been," Roberts said describing a scene of students having to pack up and leave "in packs" due to widespread exposures last week. "It has been just as hard on those little kids as its been on all of us."
The two days out gave teachers a chance to reset and hopefully dent the high COVID-19 circulation being seen in Noble County.
"We needed both days to catch our breath," Robert said.
Board member Jen Blackman thanked Roberts for sharing, as she hadn't heard a first-hand account like that of the impact illnesses and quarantines are having on staff and students.
"I had no idea the amount of stress that you all are under, so thank you for sharing that," Blackman said. "I applaud you and every staff member of east noble during this very difficult time."
• Heard a financial update from Chief Finance and Operations Officer Brian Leitch, who reported that East Noble earned $73,394.67 in interest last year.
While running through the report, Leitch noted that East Noble's revenue and expenses are nearly equal, with the school ending with a minimal surplus year-to-year.
Board member Barb Babcock drew attention to that.
"You wouldn't say we have tons of excess funding? It's very minimal between what we're getting and what we have," Babcock said.
"I would call that a pretty well balanced budget," Leitch said.
• Approved the following personnel changes:
Resignations: Monika Stidham, music teacher at Avilla and North Side elementary schools; Nicholas Rexroad, instructional assistant at East Noble Middle School; Dawn Ihrie, instructional assistant at South Side Elementary; Debra Yahne, food service assistant at Wayne Center Elementary; Valeria Handshoe, food service manager at Avilla; Tye Bloomfield, boys track coach at East Noble High School.
Retirements: Holly Edwards, first-grade teacher at South Side Elementary (39 years at East Noble) and Debra Cooper, speech pathologist (38 years at East Noble).
Termination: Tiffany Slone, instructional assistant at Avilla Elementary.
Reassignment: Candy Worthington, transportation driver to three-hour food service assistant and Heather Smith, food service assistant to food service manager at Avilla Elementary School.
New hires: Kevin Jane, seventh/eighth-grade science teacher at East Noble Middle School on temporary contract through the end of the school year; Sarah Lawrence, temporary instructional assistant at East Noble Middle School; Heather Pinkerton, temporary instructional assistant at ENMS; Lois Conley, three-hour food service assistant at East Noble High School; Matt Gammon, Academic Super Bowl sponsor and Brian Rexroad, girls soccer coach, at ENMS; Kelli Ohms and Skyla Turner, eSports coaches at ENHS.
