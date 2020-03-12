9 booked into
Noble County Jail
ALBION — Nine people were booked into the Noble County Jail from Tuesday morning through Wednesday morning, according to jail records.
Dawn R. Blum, 55, of the 1800 block of East C.R. 1000N, Rome City, was arrested at 4:05 p.m. Tuesday by Noble County police on a warrant relating to a court order. No further charging information provided. Blum was held without bond.
Robert M. Blum, 53, of the 1800 block of East C.R. 1000N, Rome City, was arrested at 4:29 p.m. Tuesday by Noble County police on a warrant relating to a court order. No further charging information provided. Blum was held without bond.
Seth D. Danning, 36, of the 200 block of Maumee Street, Angola, was arrested by Noble County police on a warrant charging a Class B misdemeanor. No further charging information provided. Danning was held on $3,500 bond.
Dylan R. Gamble, 21, of the 400 block of East U.S. 6, Wawaka, was arrested at 4:07 a.m. Tuesday by Noble County police on a charge of theft-vehicle, a Level 6 felony. Gamble was held on $2,500 bond.
Delmer L. Gard, 51, of the 700 block of Morton Street, Ligonier, was arrested at 1:29 a.m. Tuesday by Noble County police on a warrant charging a probation violation, a Level 6 felony. Gard was held on $500 cash bond.
Ray A. Lothamer, 49, of the 3200 block of East C.R. 100N, Albion, was arrested at 3:39 p.m. Tuesday by Noble County police on a warrant charging a probation violation. Lothamer was held without bond.
Nicole M. Miller Dixon, 40, of the 400 block of Lincoln Highway West, New Haven, was arrested at 2:55 p.m. Tuesday by Noble County police on a warrant charging a Class A misdemeanor. Dixon was held on $1,500 bond.
Michael A. Nuerge, 30, of the 4900 block of West C.R. 900N, Decatur, was arrested at 2:59 p.m. Tuesday by Noble County police on a warrant. No charging information provided. Nuerge posted $3,500 bond and was released Tuesday.
Mark A. Slone, 22, of the 200 block of Pennsylvania Avenue, Kendallville, was arrested at 1:17 p.m. Tuesday by Kendallville police on charges of possession of methamphetamine; resisting law enforcement, a Class A misdemeanor; criminal trespass, a Class A misdemeanor; and public intoxication by drugs, a Class B misdemeanor. Slone was held on $2,500 bond.
