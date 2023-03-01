LIGONIER — Some West Noble school board members bristled at the word “loan” during a discussion of the district’s use of the Common School Loan to buy technology, but they soon learned why the loan is important.
The next application for the revolving loan program is May. West Noble currently has four Common School Loans, with one loan set to be paid off in 2023, said Finance Director Barbara Fought.
Fought explained that the Common School Loan allows school districts to buy needed Chromebook devices and technology without depleting their Education Fund. She said about $400,000 would have to come out of the Education Fund if the Common School Loan program wasn’t available.
The district chooses the repayment term, from 1 year to five years, and repayments falls under the district’s debt service.
“The loan is “a shade over 4 cents on the tax levy,” Fought said.
The Common School Loan has another benefit, Fought said.
Until the 2021-22 school year, parents picked up a portion of the tab for student Chromebooks in their Curriculum Materials fees, formerly known as textbook rental. Use of the loan has lowered the Curriculum Materials fees for parents, she said.
Technology director Mike Burke said the loan is used to buy new Chromebook devices for kindergarten, fifth grade and ninth grade on a replacement schedule.
The board received a 2023 project list for review, some of which is focused on West Noble Primary School. New carpet in the lobby and other areas, new paint for eight classrooms and improvements to the walking track are proposed on the list.
The middle school still needs work on the north gym floor. The main and auxiliary gym floors at the high school both need refinishing, and a leak has added to repairs needed. An insurance claim will be submitted for the leak’s damage.
Interim Superintendent Randy Zimmerly suggested the board maintain a spreadsheet of larger projects to ensure that board members aren’t surprised when projects come up for approval at a meeting. Coupled with a capital projects plan, the spreadsheet will be a living, breathing document to track changes and priorities.
Curriculum Director Sarah Wilson said the adoption of science textbooks is delayed while the Indiana General Assembly ponders which textbooks will be on an “approved” list. Textbook adoption committees have been told to wait until the approved list is made public, and to have many textbook choices in mind.
Wilson said every West Noble school building will have three to five weeks of summer school, starting the Tuesday after Memorial Day and finishing by June 30. All buildings will be closed in July.
Zimmerly also gave the board a working draft of all employee positions to review before the March 13 meeting. He said the board needs to acknowledge these positions before building administrators start assigning employees to staff positions.
Zimmerly said the next Staff Program Plan draft will have the names of current staff members assigned to positions. He said administrators would prefer to have their buildings “settled” by spring break.
In other business, the board approved the purchase of three Thomas buses, two powered by diesel and one powered by gasoline. All three buses will be equipped with exterior stop-arm cameras to help catch violators who illegally pass a bus.
In other business, board members approved the issue of building access key fobs to themselves and the use guidelines for law enforcement.
The primary school walking track will be repaired and resurfaced for $12,200.
The high school gym floor will be repaired with new wood before it’s refinished over the summer. In response to a question, athletic director Tom Schermerhorn said that in the past, the gym floors were refinished every year by experienced custodial staff. However, it’s been 1 ½ years since the gym floors were last refinished due to staff turnover.
The board approved these personnel changes:
Resignations: Sarah Wroblewski, middle school applied skills assistant, effective Feb. 16; and Abigail Richardson, elementary speech language pathology assistant, effective July 31.
Leaves: Angela Estep, bus monitor, effective April to the end of the 2022-23 school year.
Certified Resignations: former superintendent Galen Mast, resignation from the teacher master contract.
Classified Hiring: Alejandra Sandoval Murillo, bus monitor, 6 hours per day, effective April 10 through the end of the school year; Jesenia Salas, middle school applied skills program assistant, 7 hours per day, Monday-Friday, effective Feb. 27; Janice Scroy, middle school applied skills program assistant, 7 hours per day, Monday-Friday, Effective Feb. 27; and Vicki Hayden, middle school guidance secretary, effective Aug. 1, a transfer from attendance secretary.
Service agreements: Patrick Hicks, high school boys golf coach; Nicolas Kane, high school, assistant boys track coach; Kyley Marano, high school assistant girls track coach; Ben Marano, high school additional assistant boys track coach; Becky Yoder, high school assistant softball coach; Gary Groves, high school assistant softball coach; Jose Marmolejo, high school assistant baseball coach, 50%; David Shields, high school additional baseball coach; Devin Peters, assistant baseball coach, 75%; and Melvin Coyle, high school assistant baseball coach, 75%.
Other: Frank McDonald, custodian, from part time to full time, second shift.
The board adjourned into executive session to receive information about and interview prospective candidates for superintendent. Other executive sessions are Wednesday and Thursday at 6 p.m., both at the Central Office.
Zimmerly reported that 10 candidates had applied for superintendent, with the field narrowed to five. The field will be narrowed to three after another round of interviews.
