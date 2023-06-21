KENDALLVILLE — What kind of gift do you give a city that is 160 years old?
A party of course.
The city of Kendallville will be marking its founding with a special celebration from 2-4 p.m. Saturday in the downtown.
The birthday party will be honoring Alonzo Anderson and his significant contributed to Kendallville as one of the first and only African-American pioneers in Noble County.
Anderson was a Civil War veteran who came to Kendallville around 1874, He served in Company B of the 28th Regiment of the United State4s Color Troops and was among the Union troops at Lee’s surrender at Appomattox in April 1865.
Anderson and his wife, Emma, purchased the land at 113 N. Main St. in Kendallville in 1890. He erected a brick structure for their barbershop and women’s hair salon, which opened in 1895.
That location is one of only 16 African-American historical sites in Indiana.
Anderson’s brother, Zimriah and Jeremiah, were also barbers who practiced their trade in Kendallville.
Alonzo Anderson was the first Black man to cast a vote in DeKalb County.
Kendallville Mayor SuzAnne Handshoe will kick Saturday’s celebration off with an official proclamation at 2 p.m. at the city’s Pocket Park, located just south of City Hall.
There will be 2:15 p.m. and 3:15 p.m. walking tours with Terry Housholder.
The special guest for the event will be Eunice Trotter, executive director with Indiana Landmarks’ Black Heritage Preservation Program.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.