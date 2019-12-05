KENDALLVILLE — Authorities have identifies both the police officer and a man who was shot by that officer during an altercation in response to a Nov. 22 domestic disturbance call.
Kendallville police officers responded to the report of a domestic disturbance just before 8 a.m. at 1815 Aspen Cove, a residence in the Maple Grove mobile home park on the city’s southeast side, located off Waits Road.
During the incident, Kendallville Police Department veteran Doug Davis got into an altercation with a male at the Maple Grove mobile home park, Faustino Jesus Vasquez, 28.
Neither Davis or Vasquez had been previously identified by authorities as the involved parties in the shooting until Thursday afternoon.
According to a release from the Noble County Prosecutor’s Office, Vasquez allegedly pulled a firearm and pointed it at Davis. Davis then drew his duty weapon and fired at Vasquez, striking him at least twice, before taking cover and calling for police backup and medical assistance.
The entire incident remains under investigation, but both the Noble County Prosecutor’s Office and Kendallville Police Department have reviewed and cleared Davis’ response as appropriate for the situation.
“Upon review of the witness information, interviews, and video footage, the Noble County Prosecutor’s Office has determined that it will not be filing charges against Officer Douglas Davis,” the prosecutor’s office release states. “The Kendallville Police Department reports that it has conducted its own internal investigation and has determined that Officer Davis did not violate any Kendallville Police Department protocols or procedures.”
At this point, Vasquez has not been charged with any crime, but the matter remains under investigation, according to the prosecutor’s office.
Investigators did recover a hand gun at the scene, Kendallville Police Chief Rob Wiley said on Nov. 22.
Vasquez was transported to a hospital after being wounded in the incident for evaluation and treatment. Information about Vasquez’ current physical condition was not immediately available.
Davis was not injured in the exchange. He had been placed on administrative leave pending the completion of the shooting investigation. Information about when Davis will return to normal duty was not immediately available.
Wiley previously said the Nov. 22 incident was the first officer-involved shooting for the department since he became chief 14 years ago.
Police-involved shooting in the area are rare. The last notable incident of gunfire between officers and a suspect occurred in April 2018 when a Garrett man fired on a DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department deputy and a Garrett patrolwoman.
That man, Joshua Mumma, injured DeKalb County Deputy Todd McCormick when a bullet struck McCormick in the hand causing permanent damage, before he was subsequently shot by Garrett officer Alicia Castro.
Mumma was convicted of attempted murder and sentenced to 80 years in prison in a DeKalb County court in May.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.