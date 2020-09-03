Several booked into Noble County Jail
ALBION — Several people were booked into the Noble County Jail from Monday morning through Wednesday morning, according to jail reports.
Kriss E. Bauman II, 34, of the 5300 block of North C.R. 400E, Kendallville, was arrested at 7:58 p.m. Monday by Noble County police on a warrant charging failure to appear for court, a Class B misdemeanor. Bauman was held without bond.
Wesley C. Caudill, 20, of the 1900 block of South C.R. 475W, Albion, was arrested at 2:23 p.m. Monday by Noble County police on a warrant charging failure to appear for court, a Class C misdemeanor. Caudill was held on $1,000 bond.
Kamron P. Hart, 20, of the 200 block of Glory Avenue, Kendallville, was booked at 8:32 a.m. Monday to serve a sentence relating to a court order. No further charging information provided.
Randy L. Heltzel, 46, of the 100 block of North Main Street, Wolcottville, was arrested at 8:47 p.m. Monday by Noble County police on a warrant charging failure to appear for court, a Level 6 felony. Heltzel was held without bond.
Preston E. Lee, 18, of the 6800 block of West C.R. 100S, Kimmell, was arrested at 8:49 p.m. Monday by Noble County police on a charge of minor in possession of alcohol, a Class C misdemeanor. Lee was held without bond.
Gary N. Masters, 36, of the 600 block of Front Street, Rome City, was arrested at 12:38 p.m. Monday by Noble County police on a warrant charging a probation violation, a Level 6 felony. Masters was held without bond.
Gerardo M. Monroy Juarez, 44, of the 1600 block of Vernerlee Lane, South Bend, was arrested at 3:47 p.m. Monday by Noble County police on a warrant charging failure to appear for court, a Class A misdemeanor. Juarez was held on $3,500 bond.
Adam C. Acker, 36, of the 1900 block of Dowling Street, Kendallville, was arrested at 5:19 p.m. Tuesday by Kendallville police on a charge of domestic battery in the knowing presence of a child less than 16 years old, a Level 6 felony. Acker was held on $2,500 bond.
Josha D. Fritz, 29, of the 6100 block of S.R. 205, Garrett, was booked at 9:20 a.m. Tuesday to serve a sentence relating to a court order. No further charging information provided.
Heath S. Harris, 29, of the 5200 block of South C.R. 600E, Hamilton, was arrested at 10:29 a.m. Tuesday on a warrant charging a Level 5 felony. No further charging information provided. Harris was held without bond.
Karla M. Pineda, 40, of the 1100 block of Moyer Street, Kendallville, was arrested at 1:25 p.m. Tuesday by Kendallville police on a charge of operating a vehicle while intoxicated, a Class C misdemeanor. Pineda was held without bond.
RJ A. Weaver, 31, of the 6500 block of North C.R. 650E, Churubusco, was arrested at 3:38 p.m. Tuesday by Noble County police on a warrant charging a Class A misdemeanor. No further charging information provided. Weaver was held on $1,000 bond.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.