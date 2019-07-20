LAGRANGE — With a larger field of animals and contestants, Madalyn Newby had to work even harder Friday evening to walk away with her first ever 4-H Large Animal All Around Showman trophy, one of the LaGrange County 4-H Fair’s highest honors. The title is awarded to one LaGrange County 4-H Club member each year.
Now in its 43rd year, show contestants had to know about more animals than ever before as the show’s coordinators added Boer goats, expanding the field of contestants and animals from eight to nine.
Newby, a 10-year member of 4-H, took home the showmanship title in her final event of her final year of 4-H fair. The contest’s runner up was Catylin Sherman.
This was Newby’s first attempt to win the showmanship trophy. She said the experience of winning the coveted trophy was amazing.
Competitors have to win their way into the contest by winning a supreme showmanship title for one of the nine species of animals represented in the contest. 4-H club members in the contest represented the beef club, the dairy club, the swine club, the horse club, the draft horse club, the Boer goat club, the dairy goat clubs, the sheep club and the started calf club.
Newby said she felt comfortable showing goats, swine and various breeds of cattle because she’s shown those animals in the past, but was nervous working with horses and sheep.
“I just found a way to power through those shows,” she said.
Newby said she spent a lot of time this week studying the various animals and more time in the barns practicing her skills at showing each animal.
Newby is the daughter of Tim and Amy Newby of Hudson and graduated this spring from Prairie Heights High School with academic honors. She heads to Heidelberg University in the fall to study biochemistry.
Newby’s name will be engraved on a traveling trophy. She also earned a check for $200, presented by the event’s sponsor, the Dusty Feller family. She represented the Started Calf Club.
Seventh-grade student Caytlin Sherman, also a first-time competitor, took reserve championship honors. She won a check for $100 sponsored by Wolheter Farms of Wolcottville.
Sherman admitted she was nervous competing in the show ring with so many older and more experienced 4-H club members.
“It was a little scary,” she said. “So I went to each barn and practiced and talked to a lot of people.”
Sherman is the daughter of Curtis and Jill Sherman of LaGrange. She will attend Lakeland Junior High in the fall. Sherman represented the Beef Club.
Joining Newby and Sherman in the ring competing for the showmanship trophy were Zachary Green representing the Swine Club, Ana Wolferman representing the Horse Club, Brandt Newberg representing the Sheep Club, Kaylie Rolin represented the Dairy Club, Amelia Johnston represented the Dairy Goat Club, Karter Whitsel represented the Boer Goat Club and Karis Bachman represented the Draft Horse Club.
