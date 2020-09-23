4 booked into Noble County Jail
ALBION — Four people were booked into the Noble County Jail from Monday morning through Tuesday morning, according to jail records.
Timothy Hackworth, 31, of the 1200 block of West Main Street, North Manchester, was arrested at 3:16 p.m. Monday on a warrant. No charging information provided. Hackworth was held on $2,500 bond.
Dalton J. Jones, 30, of the 1500 block of C.R. 36, Auburn, was arrested at 8:55 p.m. Monday by the Indiana State Police on charges of possession of methamphetamine, a Level 6 felony; possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia, a Class A misdemeanor; and driving while suspended with a prior suspension within 10 years. Jones was also held on a warrant charging a Class A misdemeanor. No further charging information provided. Jones was held without bond.
Kyle A. Linnemeier, 39, of the 200 block of Kingwood Drive, Kendallville, was arrested at 2:18 a.m. Tuesday by Noble County police on warrants charging Level 2 felony and a Level 5 felony, respectively. Linnemeier was held without bond.
Kaleb R. Ritchie, 21, of the 600 block of East North Street, Kendallville, was arrested at 2:42 p.m. Monday by Noble County police on a warrant charging a Class B misdemeanor. No further charging information provided. Ritchie was held without bond.
