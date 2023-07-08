Avilla council to hold executive session
AVILLA — The Avilla Town Council will meet in executive session beginning at 5 p.m. on Wednesday in the Avilla Town Hall.
The purpose of the meeting is to go over resumes. The notice sent by the town did not specify which position the town was looking to fill, but there has been a Town Manager vacancy.
Executive sessions are not open to the public.
Food Pantry fundraiser is July 22
ALBION — A fundraiser to benefit the Central Noble Food Pantry will be held at Albion Pizza Depot from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. on July 22.
A percent of food purchases made during that time period will be donated to Pantry. A silent auction with plenty of special items to bid on will also be conducted.
