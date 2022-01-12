ALBION — More candidate have filed to run in the 2022 primary election but no contests have emerged yet for any of the offices up for vote yet this year.
Filing opened on Jan. 5 and remains open through Feb. 4 for Republicans and Democrats planning to seek office.
Since last week, Noble County had a few additional candidates toss their names in to run, with most coming at the township level.
For county offices, Republican Ben Castle filed to run for a second term at Noble County Asessor, making him the only new candidate to file for county government.
At the municipal level, Republic Phil Puckett Jr. is seeking another term on the Avilla Town Council.
The rest of the new filings were at township offices, including Democrat H. Marc Fisher filing for Jefferson Township Trustee and Republicans Fran Heintzelman and Cindy Kennedy seeking the Sparta and Washington township trustee titles, respectively.
Several township board candidates also filed including:
• Donald Papai, Democrat, Allen Township Advisory Board
• Judy Lower Bish, Republican, Elkhart Township Advisory Board
• Lanette J. McGuire, Republican, Jefferson Township Advisory Board
• Deanna L. Stetzel, Democrat, Jefferson Township Advisory Board
• Larry A Wilkinson, Republican, Sparta Township Advisory Board
• Christine L. Edwards, Republican, York Township Advisory Board
• Lee McGuire, Republican, York Township Advisory Board
Candidates in the primary will square off against those in their own party if contests arise, with the winners then advancing to the general election in November.
