KENDALLVILLE — East Noble High School actors and actresses will be hitting the stage again soon with two new-to-the-school shows and a new regional school collaboration.
This year's lineup includes a musical with a lot of Indiana flavor, a well-known dramatic production, an former Broadway musical that's been hot nationally on the high school stage and a brand-new collaboration with other area schools.
East Noble Theatre Director Josh Ogle announced the lineup at this year's Raise-A-Ruckus show over the weekend at Kendallville Apple Festival in keeping with the theater program's history.
Opening this year's calendar will be the holiday musical "A Christmas Story," running Dec. 5-8.
That story, set in fictional Hohman, Indiana — and based on creator Jean Shepherd's hometown of Hammond in northwest Indiana — the story follows the Christmas hijinx of Ralphie Parker and his efforts to get a Red Ryder BB gun, despite the warning that "You'll shoot your eye out."
It's the first time East Noble will stage the production, and Ogle said it's a Christmas classic he wanted to bring to the school.
The winter play, which will be led by Evening of Theatre Director Darren Sible, will be "The Miracle Worker," making its third appearance on the East Noble stage on Feb. 13, 14 and 16.
The play, which East Noble staged in 1973-74 and more recently in 2005-06, tells the story of the blind and deaf Helen Keller and teacher Anne Sullivan, who was able to connect with a teach the young girl.
Ogle said Sible wanted to bring back the production for another showing on the East Noble stage.
The third and final show of the school year will be the hot musical "The Addams Family." Although panned by critics on Broadway, the monster-themed musical has been resurrected, becoming the No. 1 most-produced show on the high school stage, according to the Educational Theatre Association.
You may be humming and snapping the iconic theme song to yourself right now as many are familiar with the family of ghouls. The plot of the musical revolves around daughter Wednesday and her normal boyfriend, in a dinner party gone awry with her quirky family.
That new show will run April 30, and May 1, 2 and 3.
And lastly, East Noble will be participating an a collaborative production with theater programs from Central Noble, West Noble and Garrett to put on "I Do, But He Won't," an original production written by Central Noble Director Tony Howell.
Ogle said Howell approached the other local directors to see who would be interested in a multi-school traveling show. The comedy will be staged at East Noble on May 16, with other productions happening at other schools around that time.
"He can to all of us and said, 'Hey, I've got this idea,'" Ogle said. "We didn't want to pass him down."
Ogle said the play is set up with several different families, so each of the schools will be able to field a cast to fill out that family. The schools will then come together and act as one unit.
Ogle said the experience will be a unique one for students, who will not only get to act with some players from neighboring districts, but also get the experience of learning and acting on different stages from their home hardwood.
The East Noble box office opens Nov. 11 for season ticket sales.
