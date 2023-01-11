KENDALLVILLE — A paying out its full $100,000 facade grant budget in 2022, the Kendallville Redevelopment Commission opened the new year with two smaller projects.
A downtown law office will be getting a new awning, while WhatchamaCAKES will get some help fixing a broken window.
Up first was Tipton Law Group, 117 E. William St., seeking a new awning for the office.
Commission President Loren Allen noted that the owner preferred to go with a firm that had quoted the second-lowest price, but that the funding request was only for 50% of the lowest quote received. That's within the rules of the facade program — owners can choose whichever contractor they want, but the RDC only funds half of the lowest and most responsive firm's price.
The cost of the project is $7,182 total, with the commission asked for $3,381.10, which was half of the lower quote.
"I appreciate what you guys are doing for the downtown," commission member Joe Sells said. "You've spent a lot of money on that building."
The board approved the grant 4-0. Board member Jim Jarrett was absent.
Second up was WhatchamaCAKES, which was repairing broken glass in a window on the building at 201 S. Main St.
Allen explained that the window was cracked when the building was purchased, but hadn't been a problem until recently as the glass has separated.
"The piece that's ready to fall out, she has it taped in. Otherwise wind would be whistling through there," he said.
It's not an expensive repair, with the lowest quote coming in at just $551.76. Commission members approved the $275.88 match for the replacement.
In other business Wednesday morning, the commission OK'd moving ahead on commissioning some decorative metal fencing to hold trash bins in the downtown.
City engineer Scott Derby had initially thought the city could repurpose the fencing that used to stand around the downtown trees on Main Street, but after talking with a city water department employee who made those and does other welding projects for the city, determined it wouldn't be feasible to reuse those fences.
The old fences are powder coated so would have to be dismantled, stripped, welded together and then re-coated, Derby explained.
"He said 'You'll have more money in it than if I just had it made new,'" Derby said.
That being said, for about $1,200 in materials, Derby said the water department worker would be able to fabricate what the city wants for the trash bin fencing.
"He's an excellent welder. He's done the fences down by the water plant. He did the hand railing down by Scott Frick's office. He's done this type of thing multiple times," Derby said. "I have no issues with his ability to do something that looks nice. I think it's definitely a need. I think the costs are reasonable."
Commission members were good to go ahead but wanted to check with Noble County Disposal to ensure that a fence wouldn't interfere with the lift arms on the garbage trucks and potentially cause problems with trash removal or lead to the fences getting damaged.
The board also welcomed its new member Dave Pine, who will serve as the non-voting East Noble School Board representative. Pine replaces Barb Babcock, who did not seek re-election and retired from the East Noble board at the end of 2022.
